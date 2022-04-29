Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ghost

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This sweet dog is described as a cuddle bug who is ready for his forever family!

Ghost is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week. He is a 2 year old Beagle mix.

Staff tells us that he loves to cuddle and will do anything for a treat.

”This guy loves to cuddle. He spent a little bit of time in foster care and loves a good spot on the couch snuggled up with his owner,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

Ghost is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.

Fill out an adoption application here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

