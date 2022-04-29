Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ghost

Staff tells us that he loves to cuddle and will do anything for a treat
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This sweet dog is described as a cuddle bug who is ready for his forever family!

Ghost is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week. He is a 2 year old Beagle mix.

Staff tells us that he loves to cuddle and will do anything for a treat.

”This guy loves to cuddle. He spent a little bit of time in foster care and loves a good spot on the couch snuggled up with his owner,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

Ghost is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.

Fill out an adoption application here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were asking for the public’s assistance in finding the missing 14-year-olds.
Missing teens from Bryan found safe, family confirms to KBTX
Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries...
Charter bus flips in Waller County, 21 people on board
College Station ISD Administrative Offices
KBTX INVESTIGATES: Accounting error leaves several College Station ISD employees owing IRS
Mario Gayton, 14
Bryan police searching for another teen, missing since Tuesday
Police say similar break-ins have been reported in the Houston area.
Police investigating vehicle burglaries at local country clubs

Latest News

This sweet, cuddly kitten is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week!
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Gemini
Pet of The Week - Tito
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tito
Pet of The Week - Sugar
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sugar
Boomer is back as our Pet of the Week. He's hopeful he'll find a forever home very soon.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Boomer