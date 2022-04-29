Advertisement

Aggies Hit the Road for Three Games at No. 25 Missouri

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Texas A&M softball team (27-18, 5-13 SEC) travels to Columbia, Missouri, for its final road Southeastern Conference series against the No. 25 Missouri Tigers (29-17, 8-9 SEC).

The first game of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday while Saturday’s game airs nationally on SEC Network and starts at 4 p.m. The three-game series concludes on Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch.

SCHUTT SPORTS/NFCA FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR NOMINEE

Koko Wooley is one of 25 student-athletes in the running for the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award. Wooley leads the Aggies in triples (4) and stolen bases (23), while ranking second on the team in batting average (.373) and runs scored (38). In the SEC, Wooley ranks second in triples, fifth in stolen bases and 11th in hits (53).

MORE OF MO

Senior Morgan Smith has made her way on base in a team-best 19-straight games, which is the longest streak of anyone on the team this season. She ranks third on the team in batting average (.336) with 45 starts in right field and has six multi-hit games on the year.

HISTORY WITH THE TIGERS

Texas A&M holds the slim 36-34 series advantage over Missouri with its last win on the road coming in 2013. In the last meeting between the Aggies and the Tigers in 2019, Missouri shut out A&M, 4-0, to complete the series sweep.

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday and Sunday’s games are available for streaming via SEC Network+. Fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App or follow along with live stats.

