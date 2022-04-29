Advertisement

Aggies take series opener from No. 22 Vanderbilt

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat No. 22 Vanderbilt 5-1 Thursday night at Hawkins Field in game one of a three game SEC series. The Aggies are now 26-14 on the season and 11-8 in conference play.

Kole Kaler led off the game with a home run. It was his first home run of the season. Jack Moss, Austin Bost, Troy Claunch and Trevor Werner each had an RBI in the game. Kaler and Bost each had two hits.

Texas A&M starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer got the win for the Aggies. Dettmer went seven innings, gave up one run on two hits and struck out six. Jacob Palisch worked the final two innings.

The Aggies and Commodores will play game two of their series Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+

