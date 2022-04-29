Advertisement

Blue Bell releases new chocolate peanut butter flavor

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Bell Creameries is adding a twist to classic chocolate ice cream with the addition of peanut butter treats in its new flavor “Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload.”

According to the creamery, the milk chocolate ice cream includes chocolate-covered peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell, says if you like peanut butter and chocolate, this is the cream for you.

“Our milk chocolate ice cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor,” says Robertson. “It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton!”

If you are looking for a fun way to make an ice cream sandwich with the new ice cream, view the video above.

Lewis says more ice cream treats and recipes that utilize Blue Bell ice cream can be found on Blue Bell’s Pinterest page.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is available now at grocery stores in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

