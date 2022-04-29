College Station considers projects for possible November bond

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council discussed projects for a possible bond election in November.

A Citizen Bond Advisory Committee ranked the projects and presented their recommendations at the Thursday evening meeting.

Below is a list of the projects being considered.

Rank Project Name Project Type Estimated Cost Running Total 1 Fire Station 7 public safety $ 10,000,000 $ 10,000,000 2 Rock Prairie Road East Widening streets $ 18,000,000 $ 28,000,000 3 Citywide Park Improvements parks $ 8,000,000 $ 36,000,000 4 Bachmann Little League Building Replacement parks $ 3,000,000 $ 39,000,000 5 Bachmann Little League (senior) Building Replacement parks $ 4,000,000 $ 43,000,000 6 Veterans Park - 6 Soccer Field Replacements parks $ 6,000,000 $ 49,000,000 7 Pickleball Courts parks $ 1,500,000 $ 50,500,000 8 Veterans Park - Synthetic Fields 7&8 Replacement parks $ 3,000,000 $ 53,500,000 9 Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements streets $ 6,000,000 $ 59,500,000 10 Traffic Signal Improvements streets $ 5,000,000 $ 64,500,000 11 Central Park Operations Shop facilities $ 7,000,000 $ 71,500,000 12 Mabel Clare Thomas Park Improvements parks $ 5,000,000 $ 76,500,000 13 Bee Creek & Central Tennis Court Replacements parks $ 1,000,000 $ 77,500,000 14 Lincoln Center Area Improvements parks $ 1,000,000 $ 78,500,000 15 Gilchrist Street Rehabilitation streets $ 4,000,000 $ 82,500,000 16 Mabel Clare Thomas Park Pool parks $ 3,000,000 $ 85,500,000 17 Barron Cut-Off Road Rehabilitation streets $ 3,000,000 $ 88,500,000 18 Texas Independence Ball Park Phase 2 parks $ 18,000,000 $ 106,500,000 19 Public Works Operations Center facilities $ 32,000,000 $ 138,500,000 20 Parks Office Building facilities $ 8,000,000 $ 146,500,000 21 Westside Park Development parks $ 3,000,000 $ 149,500,000 22 Dartmouth Street Extension streets $ 5,000,000 $ 154,500,000 23 F&B/Health Science Parkway Widening streets $ 8,000,000 $ 162,500,000 24 Fun For All Playground Phase 3 parks $ 2,000,000 $ 164,500,000 25 Roundabout Improvements streets $ 3,000,000 $ 167,500,000 25 Nimitz Street Rehabilitation streets $ 3,000,000 $ 170,500,000 25 Luther Street Widening streets $ 7,000,000 $ 177,500,000 28 Aquatic Center (add on to Rec Center) parks $ 13,000,000 $ 190,500,000 28 Northgate Entertainment District infrastructure $ 6,000,000 $ 196,500,000 28 Birding Initiatives and Facilities parks $ 1,000,000 $ 197,500,000 31 Recreation Center parks $ 32,000,000 $ 229,500,000 32 Military Heritage Center parks $ 12,000,000 $ 241,500,000 33 Town Lake Drive Extension streets $ 4,000,000 $ 245,500,000

