College Station considers projects for possible November bond
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council discussed projects for a possible bond election in November.
A Citizen Bond Advisory Committee ranked the projects and presented their recommendations at the Thursday evening meeting.
Below is a list of the projects being considered.
|Rank
|Project Name
|Project Type
|Estimated Cost
|Running Total
|1
|Fire Station 7
|public safety
|$ 10,000,000
|$ 10,000,000
|2
|Rock Prairie Road East Widening
|streets
|$ 18,000,000
|$ 28,000,000
|3
|Citywide Park Improvements
|parks
|$ 8,000,000
|$ 36,000,000
|4
|Bachmann Little League Building Replacement
|parks
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 39,000,000
|5
|Bachmann Little League (senior) Building Replacement
|parks
|$ 4,000,000
|$ 43,000,000
|6
|Veterans Park - 6 Soccer Field Replacements
|parks
|$ 6,000,000
|$ 49,000,000
|7
|Pickleball Courts
|parks
|$ 1,500,000
|$ 50,500,000
|8
|Veterans Park - Synthetic Fields 7&8 Replacement
|parks
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 53,500,000
|9
|Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements
|streets
|$ 6,000,000
|$ 59,500,000
|10
|Traffic Signal Improvements
|streets
|$ 5,000,000
|$ 64,500,000
|11
|Central Park Operations Shop
|facilities
|$ 7,000,000
|$ 71,500,000
|12
|Mabel Clare Thomas Park Improvements
|parks
|$ 5,000,000
|$ 76,500,000
|13
|Bee Creek & Central Tennis Court Replacements
|parks
|$ 1,000,000
|$ 77,500,000
|14
|Lincoln Center Area Improvements
|parks
|$ 1,000,000
|$ 78,500,000
|15
|Gilchrist Street Rehabilitation
|streets
|$ 4,000,000
|$ 82,500,000
|16
|Mabel Clare Thomas Park Pool
|parks
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 85,500,000
|17
|Barron Cut-Off Road Rehabilitation
|streets
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 88,500,000
|18
|Texas Independence Ball Park Phase 2
|parks
|$ 18,000,000
|$ 106,500,000
|19
|Public Works Operations Center
|facilities
|$ 32,000,000
|$ 138,500,000
|20
|Parks Office Building
|facilities
|$ 8,000,000
|$ 146,500,000
|21
|Westside Park Development
|parks
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 149,500,000
|22
|Dartmouth Street Extension
|streets
|$ 5,000,000
|$ 154,500,000
|23
|F&B/Health Science Parkway Widening
|streets
|$ 8,000,000
|$ 162,500,000
|24
|Fun For All Playground Phase 3
|parks
|$ 2,000,000
|$ 164,500,000
|25
|Roundabout Improvements
|streets
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 167,500,000
|25
|Nimitz Street Rehabilitation
|streets
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 170,500,000
|25
|Luther Street Widening
|streets
|$ 7,000,000
|$ 177,500,000
|28
|Aquatic Center (add on to Rec Center)
|parks
|$ 13,000,000
|$ 190,500,000
|28
|Northgate Entertainment District
|infrastructure
|$ 6,000,000
|$ 196,500,000
|28
|Birding Initiatives and Facilities
|parks
|$ 1,000,000
|$ 197,500,000
|31
|Recreation Center
|parks
|$ 32,000,000
|$ 229,500,000
|32
|Military Heritage Center
|parks
|$ 12,000,000
|$ 241,500,000
|33
|Town Lake Drive Extension
|streets
|$ 4,000,000
|$ 245,500,000
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.