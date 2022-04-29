Advertisement

College Station considers projects for possible November bond

City of College Station
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council discussed projects for a possible bond election in November.

A Citizen Bond Advisory Committee ranked the projects and presented their recommendations at the Thursday evening meeting.

Below is a list of the projects being considered.

RankProject NameProject TypeEstimated CostRunning Total
1Fire Station 7public safety$ 10,000,000$ 10,000,000
2Rock Prairie Road East Wideningstreets$ 18,000,000$ 28,000,000
3Citywide Park Improvementsparks$ 8,000,000$ 36,000,000
4Bachmann Little League Building Replacementparks$ 3,000,000$ 39,000,000
5Bachmann Little League (senior) Building Replacementparks$ 4,000,000$ 43,000,000
6Veterans Park - 6 Soccer Field Replacementsparks$ 6,000,000$ 49,000,000
7Pickleball Courtsparks$ 1,500,000$ 50,500,000
8Veterans Park - Synthetic Fields 7&8 Replacementparks$ 3,000,000$ 53,500,000
9Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvementsstreets$ 6,000,000$ 59,500,000
10Traffic Signal Improvementsstreets$ 5,000,000$ 64,500,000
11Central Park Operations Shopfacilities$ 7,000,000$ 71,500,000
12Mabel Clare Thomas Park Improvementsparks$ 5,000,000$ 76,500,000
13Bee Creek & Central Tennis Court Replacementsparks$ 1,000,000$ 77,500,000
14Lincoln Center Area Improvementsparks$ 1,000,000$ 78,500,000
15Gilchrist Street Rehabilitationstreets$ 4,000,000$ 82,500,000
16Mabel Clare Thomas Park Poolparks$ 3,000,000$ 85,500,000
17Barron Cut-Off Road Rehabilitationstreets$ 3,000,000$ 88,500,000
18Texas Independence Ball Park Phase 2parks$ 18,000,000$ 106,500,000
19Public Works Operations Centerfacilities$ 32,000,000$ 138,500,000
20Parks Office Buildingfacilities$ 8,000,000$ 146,500,000
21Westside Park Developmentparks$ 3,000,000$ 149,500,000
22Dartmouth Street Extensionstreets$ 5,000,000$ 154,500,000
23F&B/Health Science Parkway Wideningstreets$ 8,000,000$ 162,500,000
24Fun For All Playground Phase 3parks$ 2,000,000$ 164,500,000
25Roundabout Improvementsstreets$ 3,000,000$ 167,500,000
25Nimitz Street Rehabilitationstreets$ 3,000,000$ 170,500,000
25Luther Street Wideningstreets$ 7,000,000$ 177,500,000
28Aquatic Center (add on to Rec Center)parks$ 13,000,000$ 190,500,000
28Northgate Entertainment Districtinfrastructure$ 6,000,000$ 196,500,000
28Birding Initiatives and Facilitiesparks$ 1,000,000$ 197,500,000
31Recreation Centerparks$ 32,000,000$ 229,500,000
32Military Heritage Centerparks$ 12,000,000$ 241,500,000
33Town Lake Drive Extensionstreets$ 4,000,000$ 245,500,000

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Alvarado, 14, was last seen in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway
Bryan police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries...
Charter bus flips in Waller County, 21 people on board
Mario Gayton, 14
Bryan police searching for another teen, missing since Tuesday
Police were asking for the public’s assistance in finding the missing 14-year-olds.
Missing teens from Bryan found safe, family confirms to KBTX
Brazos County leaders cracking down on trucks that damage roads
Brazos County cracking down on overweight-oversized trucks that damage roadways

Latest News

Dr. James Bray on employees' mental health
The importance of employees taking care of their mental health
Motherhood the Musical
Navasota Theatre Alliance presents: ‘Motherhood the Musical’
College Station ISD Administrative Offices
KBTX INVESTIGATES: Accounting error leaves several College Station ISD employees owing IRS
The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley
Former CIA Chief of Counterintelligence to talk at Arts Council event