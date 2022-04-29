College Station looking at possible bond election in November, committee ranks priority projects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s City Council is continuing their look at whether to call a bond election in November. A citizens committee just finished their findings and rankings of 33 projects from parks to public safety.

At the top of their list is a seventh fire station for south College Station at a cost of $10 million.

College Station resident Morgan White is interested to see what’s next as College Station considers significant bond projects.

“I think College Station has done a great job of having a bunch of things,” said White. “Probably the fire station,” she said when asked what on the list stood out the most.

“As a team we came with a pretty good balance of looking at what the needs were,” said David Higdon, College Station Citizen Bond Committee Co-Chair.

Other things on the list included road improvements, citywide park improvements to a recreation center. One item that surprised everyone was major support for pickleball courts. It ranked 7th on their list following lots of feedback.

“The city council is going to be the one the one that makes that decision into what appears in the bond issue itself,” Higdon said.

City staff said if a bond is called it would be broken down into separate packages.

“So a bond does not mean that there will be an increase in the property taxes. Right now at our current tax level the city has the capacity to issue about $75 million to $100 million in bonds,” said Ross Brady, College Station Assistant to the City Manager.

On May 18 the city council has a special meeting to for the bond election items. A bond would have to be decided by August for voters to consider it in November.

Rank Project Name Project Type Estimated Cost Running Total 1 Fire Station 7 public safety $ 10,000,000 $ 10,000,000 2 Rock Prairie Road East Widening streets $ 18,000,000 $ 28,000,000 3 Citywide Park Improvements parks $ 8,000,000 $ 36,000,000 4 Bachmann Little League Building Replacement parks $ 3,000,000 $ 39,000,000 5 Bachmann Little League (senior) Building Replacement parks $ 4,000,000 $ 43,000,000 6 Veterans Park - 6 Soccer Field Replacements parks $ 6,000,000 $ 49,000,000 7 Pickleball Courts parks $ 1,500,000 $ 50,500,000 8 Veterans Park - Synthetic Fields 7&8 Replacement parks $ 3,000,000 $ 53,500,000 9 Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements streets $ 6,000,000 $ 59,500,000 10 Traffic Signal Improvements streets $ 5,000,000 $ 64,500,000 11 Central Park Operations Shop facilities $ 7,000,000 $ 71,500,000 12 Mabel Clare Thomas Park Improvements parks $ 5,000,000 $ 76,500,000 13 Bee Creek & Central Tennis Court Replacements parks $ 1,000,000 $ 77,500,000 14 Lincoln Center Area Improvements parks $ 1,000,000 $ 78,500,000 15 Gilchrist Street Rehabilitation streets $ 4,000,000 $ 82,500,000 16 Mabel Clare Thomas Park Pool parks $ 3,000,000 $ 85,500,000 17 Barron Cut-Off Road Rehabilitation streets $ 3,000,000 $ 88,500,000 18 Texas Independence Ball Park Phase 2 parks $ 18,000,000 $ 106,500,000 19 Public Works Operations Center facilities $ 32,000,000 $ 138,500,000 20 Parks Office Building facilities $ 8,000,000 $ 146,500,000 21 Westside Park Development parks $ 3,000,000 $ 149,500,000 22 Dartmouth Street Extension streets $ 5,000,000 $ 154,500,000 23 F&B/Health Science Parkway Widening streets $ 8,000,000 $ 162,500,000 24 Fun For All Playground Phase 3 parks $ 2,000,000 $ 164,500,000 25 Roundabout Improvements streets $ 3,000,000 $ 167,500,000 25 Nimitz Street Rehabilitation streets $ 3,000,000 $ 170,500,000 25 Luther Street Widening streets $ 7,000,000 $ 177,500,000 28 Aquatic Center (add on to Rec Center) parks $ 13,000,000 $ 190,500,000 28 Northgate Entertainment District infrastructure $ 6,000,000 $ 196,500,000 28 Birding Initiatives and Facilities parks $ 1,000,000 $ 197,500,000 31 Recreation Center parks $ 32,000,000 $ 229,500,000 32 Military Heritage Center parks $ 12,000,000 $ 241,500,000 33 Town Lake Drive Extension streets $ 4,000,000 $ 245,500,000

