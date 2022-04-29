Advertisement

College Station looking at possible bond election in November, committee ranks priority projects

The City Council is considering a bond election in November.
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s City Council is continuing their look at whether to call a bond election in November. A citizens committee just finished their findings and rankings of 33 projects from parks to public safety.

At the top of their list is a seventh fire station for south College Station at a cost of $10 million.

College Station resident Morgan White is interested to see what’s next as College Station considers significant bond projects.

“I think College Station has done a great job of having a bunch of things,” said White. “Probably the fire station,” she said when asked what on the list stood out the most.

“As a team we came with a pretty good balance of looking at what the needs were,” said David Higdon, College Station Citizen Bond Committee Co-Chair.

Other things on the list included road improvements, citywide park improvements to a recreation center. One item that surprised everyone was major support for pickleball courts. It ranked 7th on their list following lots of feedback.

“The city council is going to be the one the one that makes that decision into what appears in the bond issue itself,” Higdon said.

City staff said if a bond is called it would be broken down into separate packages.

“So a bond does not mean that there will be an increase in the property taxes. Right now at our current tax level the city has the capacity to issue about $75 million to $100 million in bonds,” said Ross Brady, College Station Assistant to the City Manager.

On May 18 the city council has a special meeting to for the bond election items. A bond would have to be decided by August for voters to consider it in November.

RankProject NameProject TypeEstimated CostRunning Total
1Fire Station 7public safety$ 10,000,000$ 10,000,000
2Rock Prairie Road East Wideningstreets$ 18,000,000$ 28,000,000
3Citywide Park Improvementsparks$ 8,000,000$ 36,000,000
4Bachmann Little League Building Replacementparks$ 3,000,000$ 39,000,000
5Bachmann Little League (senior) Building Replacementparks$ 4,000,000$ 43,000,000
6Veterans Park - 6 Soccer Field Replacementsparks$ 6,000,000$ 49,000,000
7Pickleball Courtsparks$ 1,500,000$ 50,500,000
8Veterans Park - Synthetic Fields 7&8 Replacementparks$ 3,000,000$ 53,500,000
9Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvementsstreets$ 6,000,000$ 59,500,000
10Traffic Signal Improvementsstreets$ 5,000,000$ 64,500,000
11Central Park Operations Shopfacilities$ 7,000,000$ 71,500,000
12Mabel Clare Thomas Park Improvementsparks$ 5,000,000$ 76,500,000
13Bee Creek & Central Tennis Court Replacementsparks$ 1,000,000$ 77,500,000
14Lincoln Center Area Improvementsparks$ 1,000,000$ 78,500,000
15Gilchrist Street Rehabilitationstreets$ 4,000,000$ 82,500,000
16Mabel Clare Thomas Park Poolparks$ 3,000,000$ 85,500,000
17Barron Cut-Off Road Rehabilitationstreets$ 3,000,000$ 88,500,000
18Texas Independence Ball Park Phase 2parks$ 18,000,000$ 106,500,000
19Public Works Operations Centerfacilities$ 32,000,000$ 138,500,000
20Parks Office Buildingfacilities$ 8,000,000$ 146,500,000
21Westside Park Developmentparks$ 3,000,000$ 149,500,000
22Dartmouth Street Extensionstreets$ 5,000,000$ 154,500,000
23F&B/Health Science Parkway Wideningstreets$ 8,000,000$ 162,500,000
24Fun For All Playground Phase 3parks$ 2,000,000$ 164,500,000
25Roundabout Improvementsstreets$ 3,000,000$ 167,500,000
25Nimitz Street Rehabilitationstreets$ 3,000,000$ 170,500,000
25Luther Street Wideningstreets$ 7,000,000$ 177,500,000
28Aquatic Center (add on to Rec Center)parks$ 13,000,000$ 190,500,000
28Northgate Entertainment Districtinfrastructure$ 6,000,000$ 196,500,000
28Birding Initiatives and Facilitiesparks$ 1,000,000$ 197,500,000
31Recreation Centerparks$ 32,000,000$ 229,500,000
32Military Heritage Centerparks$ 12,000,000$ 241,500,000
33Town Lake Drive Extensionstreets$ 4,000,000$ 245,500,000

