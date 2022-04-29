College Station looking at possible bond election in November, committee ranks priority projects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s City Council is continuing their look at whether to call a bond election in November. A citizens committee just finished their findings and rankings of 33 projects from parks to public safety.
At the top of their list is a seventh fire station for south College Station at a cost of $10 million.
College Station resident Morgan White is interested to see what’s next as College Station considers significant bond projects.
“I think College Station has done a great job of having a bunch of things,” said White. “Probably the fire station,” she said when asked what on the list stood out the most.
“As a team we came with a pretty good balance of looking at what the needs were,” said David Higdon, College Station Citizen Bond Committee Co-Chair.
Other things on the list included road improvements, citywide park improvements to a recreation center. One item that surprised everyone was major support for pickleball courts. It ranked 7th on their list following lots of feedback.
“The city council is going to be the one the one that makes that decision into what appears in the bond issue itself,” Higdon said.
City staff said if a bond is called it would be broken down into separate packages.
“So a bond does not mean that there will be an increase in the property taxes. Right now at our current tax level the city has the capacity to issue about $75 million to $100 million in bonds,” said Ross Brady, College Station Assistant to the City Manager.
On May 18 the city council has a special meeting to for the bond election items. A bond would have to be decided by August for voters to consider it in November.
|Rank
|Project Name
|Project Type
|Estimated Cost
|Running Total
|1
|Fire Station 7
|public safety
|$ 10,000,000
|$ 10,000,000
|2
|Rock Prairie Road East Widening
|streets
|$ 18,000,000
|$ 28,000,000
|3
|Citywide Park Improvements
|parks
|$ 8,000,000
|$ 36,000,000
|4
|Bachmann Little League Building Replacement
|parks
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 39,000,000
|5
|Bachmann Little League (senior) Building Replacement
|parks
|$ 4,000,000
|$ 43,000,000
|6
|Veterans Park - 6 Soccer Field Replacements
|parks
|$ 6,000,000
|$ 49,000,000
|7
|Pickleball Courts
|parks
|$ 1,500,000
|$ 50,500,000
|8
|Veterans Park - Synthetic Fields 7&8 Replacement
|parks
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 53,500,000
|9
|Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements
|streets
|$ 6,000,000
|$ 59,500,000
|10
|Traffic Signal Improvements
|streets
|$ 5,000,000
|$ 64,500,000
|11
|Central Park Operations Shop
|facilities
|$ 7,000,000
|$ 71,500,000
|12
|Mabel Clare Thomas Park Improvements
|parks
|$ 5,000,000
|$ 76,500,000
|13
|Bee Creek & Central Tennis Court Replacements
|parks
|$ 1,000,000
|$ 77,500,000
|14
|Lincoln Center Area Improvements
|parks
|$ 1,000,000
|$ 78,500,000
|15
|Gilchrist Street Rehabilitation
|streets
|$ 4,000,000
|$ 82,500,000
|16
|Mabel Clare Thomas Park Pool
|parks
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 85,500,000
|17
|Barron Cut-Off Road Rehabilitation
|streets
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 88,500,000
|18
|Texas Independence Ball Park Phase 2
|parks
|$ 18,000,000
|$ 106,500,000
|19
|Public Works Operations Center
|facilities
|$ 32,000,000
|$ 138,500,000
|20
|Parks Office Building
|facilities
|$ 8,000,000
|$ 146,500,000
|21
|Westside Park Development
|parks
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 149,500,000
|22
|Dartmouth Street Extension
|streets
|$ 5,000,000
|$ 154,500,000
|23
|F&B/Health Science Parkway Widening
|streets
|$ 8,000,000
|$ 162,500,000
|24
|Fun For All Playground Phase 3
|parks
|$ 2,000,000
|$ 164,500,000
|25
|Roundabout Improvements
|streets
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 167,500,000
|25
|Nimitz Street Rehabilitation
|streets
|$ 3,000,000
|$ 170,500,000
|25
|Luther Street Widening
|streets
|$ 7,000,000
|$ 177,500,000
|28
|Aquatic Center (add on to Rec Center)
|parks
|$ 13,000,000
|$ 190,500,000
|28
|Northgate Entertainment District
|infrastructure
|$ 6,000,000
|$ 196,500,000
|28
|Birding Initiatives and Facilities
|parks
|$ 1,000,000
|$ 197,500,000
|31
|Recreation Center
|parks
|$ 32,000,000
|$ 229,500,000
|32
|Military Heritage Center
|parks
|$ 12,000,000
|$ 241,500,000
|33
|Town Lake Drive Extension
|streets
|$ 4,000,000
|$ 245,500,000
