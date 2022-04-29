College Station teen named National Pediatric Stroke Hero for 2022

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station teenager is being recognized by the American Stroke Association.

Kyler Lewis was recently named the National Pediatric Stroke Hero for 2022. The recognition was given due to his dedication and community involvement in raising pediatric stroke awareness while recovering from his own hemorrhagic stroke.

In an effort to help spread awareness of the dangers of AVM, the family created a Cure 4 Kyler Facebook page.

You can read more about Kyler’s story and watch a video about him here.

