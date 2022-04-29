Expanding the knowledge of Bitcoin at Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mays Innovation Research Center and the Journal of Investing hosted their second annual Texas A&M Bitcoin Conference. The conference aimed to discuss Bitcoin through an educational debate.

Over a dozen speakers from all around the world attended the conference to share their perspective on Bitcoin along with an education paper they wrote.

Korok Ray, Director of Mays Innovation Research Center, said as Bitcoin continues to rise in popularity, it’s important to know all aspects of the Bitcoin world.

”Bitcoin is a growth industry both in Texas and across the world,” Ray said. “It’s very strong in Texas especially with the large bitcoin mining industry. There’s a lot of interest across the capital markets, as well as the academic universe.”

Ray said he’s already looking forward to next years conference where they can hopefully keep expanding the topics they discuss at the Bitcoin conference.

“We are now starting this conference to become a destination of a professional educated conversation around Bitcoin for the future,” said Ray.

