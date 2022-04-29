Advertisement

Expanding the knowledge of Bitcoin at Texas A&M University

Texas A&M Bitcoin Conference 2022
Texas A&M Bitcoin Conference 2022(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mays Innovation Research Center and the Journal of Investing hosted their second annual Texas A&M Bitcoin Conference. The conference aimed to discuss Bitcoin through an educational debate.

Over a dozen speakers from all around the world attended the conference to share their perspective on Bitcoin along with an education paper they wrote.

Korok Ray, Director of Mays Innovation Research Center, said as Bitcoin continues to rise in popularity, it’s important to know all aspects of the Bitcoin world.

”Bitcoin is a growth industry both in Texas and across the world,” Ray said. “It’s very strong in Texas especially with the large bitcoin mining industry. There’s a lot of interest across the capital markets, as well as the academic universe.”

Ray said he’s already looking forward to next years conference where they can hopefully keep expanding the topics they discuss at the Bitcoin conference.

“We are now starting this conference to become a destination of a professional educated conversation around Bitcoin for the future,” said Ray.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were asking for the public’s assistance in finding the missing 14-year-olds.
Missing teens from Bryan found safe, family confirms to KBTX
Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries...
Charter bus flips in Waller County, 21 people on board
Mario Gayton, 14
Bryan police searching for another teen, missing since Tuesday
College Station ISD Administrative Offices
KBTX INVESTIGATES: Accounting error leaves several College Station ISD employees owing IRS
Police say similar break-ins have been reported in the Houston area.
Police investigating vehicle burglaries at local country clubs

Latest News

The City Council is considering a bond election in November.
College Station looking at possible bond election in November, committee ranks priority projects
Gov. Greg Abbott redirects $500 million from other agencies to fund border security mission through end of year
Jacque Flagg is one of the Jefferson Awards 2022 recipients.
Jefferson Awards 2022: Jacque Flagg
Jefferson Awards 2022 recipient Jacque Flagg
Jefferson Awards 2022: Jacque Flagg