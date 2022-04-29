Former CIA Chief of Counterintelligence to talk at Arts Council event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Come and hear some real-life Soviet-era spy stories at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley’s newest Stories at the Gallery event.

Former CIA Chief of Counterintelligence James Olson is going to be sharing some details about his time in the CIA, including how he was recruited, the training he received, and the risks he and his wife faced.

Olson and the Arts Council Board President Jeremy Osborne joined First News at Four to share more about this exciting event.

Olson is going put an emphasis on his experiences working in Russia because of the relevance to today’s current events and because the majority of his career focused on working against the KGB.

“[The talk is] important because I don’t think the American people realize the role that intelligence plays and keeping our country safe,” explained Olson.

Reminiscing on his 31 years in the CIA he said, “in my career nothing compared with stealing the Russian secrets on their turf under their noses and not getting caught.”

While he has lot of stories to tell, Olson promises there will be a Q&A as well.

The event will be Thursday, May 5th at the Arts Council Gallery at 5:30. This event has a limited capacity, so get tickets soon.

Prior to the presentation will be a gathering with wine and 1860 Italia hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Following the presentation, books by James Olson will be available for sale.

