Jefferson Awards 2022: Jacque Flagg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A strong and eloquent supporter of Texas foster children.

That’s how people who know Jacque Flagg describe one of this year’s Jefferson Awards recipients.

The former Bryan business owner has spent two decades advocating for our youngest neighbors. Now she’s making sure they’re not forgotten once they become adults.

“A lot of tears. A lot of tears.”

It hasn’t been easy, but Jacque says creating a new nonprofit has been worth it.

“I just kept knowing that this was something that was desperately needed,” she said.

Jacque is one of the founding members and current board president of Unlimited Potential. The nonprofit helps kids who have aged out of the foster care system.

“These kids have been told that they’re useless, that they’re failures. I mean all kinds of things have been yelled at them,” she said.

Jacque is one of the lead volunteers who mentors the young adults. She and others use an office space in Bryan to teach them life skills and that they’re not failures.

The idea for UP came to Jacque following her two decades volunteering with Voices for Children. She saw how many of the kids didn’t have a place to go once they turned 18.

“if they’re not with a foster family or their own family, are given a plastic bag with their worldly contents in it and said go forth,” said Flagg.

But her passion for foster children led her to contact other community leaders to work on this new project that also helps them find housing.

And because of her efforts, UP is growing. So far they’ve helped more than 50 people with emergency housing, counseling and a food pantry.

“They’re worth it. They’re human beings who did nothing wrong. Their parents were doing something wrong and they’re the ones who have suffered for it their whole life and they’re worth taking care of,” said Flagg.

Jacque has also volunteered with Aggieland Humane Society, the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History and the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce.

