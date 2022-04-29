Luxury brands making a home in the community as retail demand is expected to increase

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Bryan-College Station sees an increase in employment with high-paying jobs coming to the area and population growth, experts are expecting the retail market demand to boom by half a billion dollars over the next five years.

This retail demand already has luxury brands calling College Station, home.

“Century square has made a unique shopping experience that college station didn’t have, its kind of elevated the shopping experience for College Station residents as well as students. It’s very different than what we have had in the past and so it has provided that opportunity for all of these different retailers be able to find a home here,” Cassidy Lovett, the King Ranch Saddle Shop store manager, said.

According to the City of College Station, retail demand is predicted to jump from currently $3.8 billion to $4.3 billion by 2027.

King Ranch started as a pop-up store in Century Square before making its mark permanent in a new location. This is exactly what Kendra Scott is doing, just a few doors down.

Robin LaLone, Kendra Scott’s South Texas Marketing and Philanthropy manager, said when they opened the pop-up last year, she knew they were going to build a home.

“Just seeing the positive response to us joining the Century Square community, I had a feeling that we were going to be sticking around. We have been welcomed to this community with open arms I feel like we have had the ability to work with so many amazing people,” LaLone said. “One of the things that we see as we grow our brand here at Kendra Scott is we really look at those kinds of anchor stores and who are those neighbors. If we see a Lululemon across the street, a Tiffs Treats cattycorner to us, a Lucchese next door, we know that we’re in really good company

Accompanied by Lucchese, Lululemon, spas and food, the attraction is apparent in the area.

Joanna Slaton, the store manager of Lucchese, said even in the summer when students leave, they don’t see much of a dip in sales. This is especially helped by hotels including The George and Cavalry Court.

“So it’s not just the students and their parents, it’s the businessmen and women, it’s the firefighters, it’s the ranchers,” she said. “Now you have people that rather than going to Houston or Waco, they’re making College Station their shopping destination.”

Kendra Scott is celebrating their opening this weekend with events starting on Friday. The College Station location has an exclusive Aggie maroon color available in their jewelry and will be giving a free gift all weekend with a $100.00 purchase.

