Missing teens from Bryan found safe, family confirms to KBTX
Police were asking for the public’s assistance in finding the missing 14-year-olds.
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two missing 14-year-olds from Bryan have been found safe and are now back at home, KBTX has confirmed.
The mother of the missing 14-year-old girl tells KBTX’s Rusty Surette the kids were found earlier this evening.
Police had issued missing person advisories for both the girl and a 14-year-old boy who both went missing around the same time on Tuesday.
No other details were immediately available.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.