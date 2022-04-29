Missing teens from Bryan found safe, family confirms to KBTX

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two missing 14-year-olds from Bryan have been found safe and are now back at home, KBTX has confirmed.

The mother of the missing 14-year-old girl tells KBTX’s Rusty Surette the kids were found earlier this evening.

Police had issued missing person advisories for both the girl and a 14-year-old boy who both went missing around the same time on Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.

