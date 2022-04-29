Navasota Theatre Alliance presents: ‘Motherhood the Musical’

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Having a baby is just the beginning, motherhood is for life.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Navasota Theatre Alliance is presenting an original play, Motherhood the Musical. The play’s director Mark Taylor joined First News at Four to share more about the production.

The show is about four women who are neighbors. One of the women is pregnant and her three friends are surprising her with a baby shower. Throughout the play they have a discussion about what to expect from motherhood.

Taylor explained that “If you are a mother. If you plan on being a mother. If you have a mother or have had a mother, then you will enjoy the show because it’s something that everyone can identify with.”

This funny and heartwarming production starts Friday, May 6th. It will run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of Mother’s Day weekend and the following weekend.

