Over 1,000 Texas A&M students gather at Engineering project showcase

The Engineering department at Texas A&M University hosted their annual project showcase.
The Engineering department at Texas A&M University hosted their annual project showcase.
By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over 1,000 engineering students gathered at Zachry Engineering Education Complex today for their project showcase.

The annual celebration involved 245 groups of Texas A&M University engineering majors to participate in a team project. The project prompt was given to them at the beginning of the fall semester in 2021, and now their solutions are displayed through posters and prototypes.

Senior mechanical engineering major, Kyle Crain, said he enjoyed being challenged through his project. Crain’s project was on ‘Architected Structures for Hypervelocity Impact (HVI) Migration’.

”We had many different design processes,” said Crain. “Although what we ended up picking and preforming with, ended up out preforming what the original problem was. So, it’s a win in our book.”

Crain said being able to independently work with his group members on such a big topic was challenging, but also rewarding.

“I’m about to graduate in May and I feel so much better about going out into the real world,” said Crain. “When I start a job I know I’ll be much more prepared than I would’ve been if I hadn’t participated in the project.”

