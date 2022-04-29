Pandemic hasn’t stopped new businesses from coming to Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan gained six to ten new businesses from 2020-2021 including Big Shots Golf and Zeitman’s Grocery Store in downtown Bryan. That number continues to rise, according to Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan.

“We’re having a new salon open in downtown Bryan, which is really exciting to have a salon back in the downtown area. Then later this fall, a really big addition to the Bryan community will be Legends Event Center in Midtown Park,” Noel said.

Downtown Bryan will also soon have a meadery and the children’s book and toy store Whimsy & Wild Emporium.

Stacey Vasquez with the City of College Station said she’s excited about all the new additions coming to the area including Kenda Scott and Juanita’s in Century Square.

“We also have another Dutch Bros. and a Tropical Smoothie Cafe coming in across from Aggieland Outfitters off of University,” Vasquez said.

Other businesses coming to College Station this year include Costco, Boot Barn, Total Wine & More, Juanita’s Tex Mex, Maria Mia Tex Mex Cantina and Gringo’s Tex Mex. Vasquez believes new businesses will bring more opportunities to college students and others with different skill sets.

“We focus on what jobs they’re gonna bring and the dollar amount,” Vasquez said.

Noel and Vasquez believe the new businesses will continue to drive both cities’ tax revenue as they look to the future. Noel believes the revitalization of the Palace Theater in downtown Bryan will be a gamechanger as it’ll be a place for outdoor movies and live performances. Vasquez said the addition of Costco will greatly impact the area.

