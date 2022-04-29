Remaining Burleson County train depot to reopen as museum

DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Deanville Railroad Depot was originally opened in 1913 and was one of 10 Burleson County depots. The Deanville Depot is where many kids started a new life. It was one of many stops for children on orphan trains coming from New York.

During that time, New York orphanages quickly filled to capacity after parents emigrated from European countries and could no longer take care of some or all of their children. Those children were put on orphan trains in hopes of being adopted or contracted to work, also known as indentured, by other individuals or families.

Now, the Deanville depot is the only remaining one in Burleson County and has been restored into a museum. The Deanville Heritage Foundation is hosting a re-grand opening of the depot Saturday. The tentative schedule is below.

TENATIVE SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY 7:30 AM HOT AIR BALLOON RIDES --- TERRY REYNOLDS, PILOT TO (WEATHER PERMITTING. IF THE... Posted by Deanville Heritage Foundation on Thursday, April 28, 2022

