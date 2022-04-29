Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card, April 28, 2022

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Alvarado, 14, was last seen in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway
Bryan police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries...
Charter bus flips in Waller County, 21 people on board
Mario Gayton, 14
Bryan police searching for another teen, missing since Tuesday
Brazos County leaders cracking down on trucks that damage roads
Brazos County cracking down on overweight-oversized trucks that damage roadways
Firefighters said most of the damage inside the restroom is from smoke.
Fire reported at Sadie Thomas Park in Bryan

Latest News

Many new businesses in Bryan and College Station set to open in 2022.
Pandemic hasn’t stopped new businesses from coming to Bryan-College Station
Police were asking for the public’s assistance in finding the missing 14-year-olds.
Missing teens from Bryan found safe, family confirms to KBTX
Thursday Night Weather Update 4/28
Thursday Night Weather Update 4/28
Iola students learn from local veterans
Treat of the Day: Iola ISD students learn from local veterans