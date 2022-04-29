Advertisement

Texas A&M Ballet Folklorico Celestial hosting end of year show Sunday

By Karla Castillo
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggies have been working hard all year to learn lessons beyond the classroom. The dancers in the group Texas A&M Ballet Folklorico Celestial have learned and been practicing moves to some traditional Mexican dances.

The group will host an end of year show at Rudder Auditorium on Sunday, May 1. Friday they were on Brazos Valley This Morning to share what attendees can expect at the show called, “Fiesta Bajo las Estrellas.” Watch the video in the player above.

It will feature dances and attire from a variety of Mexican regions. The event runs from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Presale tickets are $8 before May 1. You can buy those here. They’re $10 after that and at the door.

Texas A&M Ballet Folklorico Celestial is hosting a show Sunday, May 1.
Texas A&M Ballet Folklorico Celestial is hosting a show Sunday, May 1.(Texas A&M Ballet Folklorico Celestial)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries...
Charter bus flips in Waller County, 21 people on board
Police were asking for the public’s assistance in finding the missing 14-year-olds.
Missing teens from Bryan found safe, family confirms to KBTX
Mario Gayton, 14
Bryan police searching for another teen, missing since Tuesday
Police say similar break-ins have been reported in the Houston area.
Police investigating vehicle burglaries at local country clubs
College Station ISD Administrative Offices
KBTX INVESTIGATES: Accounting error leaves several College Station ISD employees owing IRS

Latest News

Spring Parade of Homes 2022 Preview
2022 Spring Parade of Homes kicks off Saturday
Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload
Blue Bell releases new chocolate peanut butter flavor
The Texas Master Gardener Conference is scheduled for May 10-11.
Weekend Gardener: Register for the Texas Master Gardener Conference
Friday Morning Weather Update 4/29
Friday Morning Weather Update 4/29