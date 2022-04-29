Texas A&M Ballet Folklorico Celestial hosting end of year show Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggies have been working hard all year to learn lessons beyond the classroom. The dancers in the group Texas A&M Ballet Folklorico Celestial have learned and been practicing moves to some traditional Mexican dances.

The group will host an end of year show at Rudder Auditorium on Sunday, May 1. Friday they were on Brazos Valley This Morning to share what attendees can expect at the show called, “Fiesta Bajo las Estrellas.” Watch the video in the player above.

It will feature dances and attire from a variety of Mexican regions. The event runs from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Presale tickets are $8 before May 1. You can buy those here. They’re $10 after that and at the door.

Texas A&M Ballet Folklorico Celestial is hosting a show Sunday, May 1. (Texas A&M Ballet Folklorico Celestial)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.