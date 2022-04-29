Texas A&M’s Schachter, Casper and Perego Earn All-SEC Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s men’s tennis placed a trio of student-athletes on the All-SEC Teams announced Friday by the Southeastern Conference office. Junior Noah Schachter earned All-SEC First Team honors while Luke Casper and Giulio Perego are members of the All-Freshman Team.

“I am very happy for our guys to be recognized for these prestigious awards,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We have a very tough conference and to be rewarded for their play by the coaches in this league is a real honor.”

Schachter, a Wesley Chapel, Fla. native, claimed SEC Player of the Week on April 13 as he posted a trio of ranked wins and skyrocketed to a personal-best No. 34 singles ranking. The right-hander has claimed a team-best seven ranked singles wins this season and posted the match-clinching victory three times. In doubles action, Schachter and Kenner Taylor have climbed to No. 18 as they pace the team with a 14-6 record including five ranked wins.

Casper, from Santa Cruz, Calif., posted a team-best 10-2 conference record as he finished the spring 18-3 in dual matches. The freshman claimed a pair of ranked wins and posted the fourth point for the Aggies twice this spring.

Perego led the league with a trio of SEC Freshman of the Week honors as he finished 13-7 overall in dual matches and 9-3 against the league. The Milan, Italy native picked up a last-match standing victory against No. 107 Trent Bryde of No. 8 Georgia to solidify A&M’s best win of the season.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman of the Year were chosen by the league’s 13 coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their own players and ties are not broken.

UP NEXT Texas A&M will await its NCAA Tournament destination as the selection show is scheduled for May 2 at 5 p.m. (CT) on ncaa.com. Single and doubles selections will be made on May 3 and will be posted on the same site.

2022 SEC MEN’S TENNIS AWARDS

First Team All-SEC

Alexandre Reco, Arkansas

Tyler Stice, Auburn

Sam Riffice, Florida

Ben Shelton, Florida

Philip Henning, Georgia

Hamish Stewart, Georgia

Gabriel Diallo, Kentucky

Liam Draxl, Kentucky

Nikola Slavic, Ole Miss

Florian Broska, Mississippi State

Daniel Rodrigues, South Carolina

Toby Samuel, South Carolina

Johannus Monday, Tennessee

Adam Walton, Tennessee

Noah Schachter, Texas A&M

George Harwell, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Filip Planinsek, Alabama

Andy Andrade, Florida

Duarte Vale, Florida

Tristan McCormick, Georgia

Millen Hurrion, Kentucky

Joshua Lapadat, Kentucky

Ronald Hohmann, LSU

Kent Hunter, LSU

Nemanja Malesevic, Mississippi State

Connor Thomson, South Carolina

Emile Hudd, Tennessee

Shunsuke Mitsui, Tennessee

All-Freshman Team

Enzo Aguiard, Alabama

Filip Planinsek, Alabama

Will Nolan, Auburn

Nate Bonetto, Florida

Shunsuke Mitsui, Tennessee

Luke Casper, Texas A&M

Giulio Perego, Texas A&M

Player of the Year

Ben Shelton, Florida

Freshman of the Year

Filip Planinsek, Alabama

Coach of the Year

Bryan Shelton, Florida

