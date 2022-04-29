Texas A&M’s Schachter, Casper and Perego Earn All-SEC Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s men’s tennis placed a trio of student-athletes on the All-SEC Teams announced Friday by the Southeastern Conference office. Junior Noah Schachter earned All-SEC First Team honors while Luke Casper and Giulio Perego are members of the All-Freshman Team.
“I am very happy for our guys to be recognized for these prestigious awards,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We have a very tough conference and to be rewarded for their play by the coaches in this league is a real honor.”
Schachter, a Wesley Chapel, Fla. native, claimed SEC Player of the Week on April 13 as he posted a trio of ranked wins and skyrocketed to a personal-best No. 34 singles ranking. The right-hander has claimed a team-best seven ranked singles wins this season and posted the match-clinching victory three times. In doubles action, Schachter and Kenner Taylor have climbed to No. 18 as they pace the team with a 14-6 record including five ranked wins.
Casper, from Santa Cruz, Calif., posted a team-best 10-2 conference record as he finished the spring 18-3 in dual matches. The freshman claimed a pair of ranked wins and posted the fourth point for the Aggies twice this spring.
Perego led the league with a trio of SEC Freshman of the Week honors as he finished 13-7 overall in dual matches and 9-3 against the league. The Milan, Italy native picked up a last-match standing victory against No. 107 Trent Bryde of No. 8 Georgia to solidify A&M’s best win of the season.
First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman of the Year were chosen by the league’s 13 coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their own players and ties are not broken.
UP NEXTTexas A&M will await its NCAA Tournament destination as the selection show is scheduled for May 2 at 5 p.m. (CT) on ncaa.com. Single and doubles selections will be made on May 3 and will be posted on the same site.
2022 SEC MEN’S TENNIS AWARDS
First Team All-SEC
Alexandre Reco, Arkansas
Tyler Stice, Auburn
Sam Riffice, Florida
Ben Shelton, Florida
Philip Henning, Georgia
Hamish Stewart, Georgia
Gabriel Diallo, Kentucky
Liam Draxl, Kentucky
Nikola Slavic, Ole Miss
Florian Broska, Mississippi State
Daniel Rodrigues, South Carolina
Toby Samuel, South Carolina
Johannus Monday, Tennessee
Adam Walton, Tennessee
Noah Schachter, Texas A&M
George Harwell, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Filip Planinsek, Alabama
Andy Andrade, Florida
Duarte Vale, Florida
Tristan McCormick, Georgia
Millen Hurrion, Kentucky
Joshua Lapadat, Kentucky
Ronald Hohmann, LSU
Kent Hunter, LSU
Nemanja Malesevic, Mississippi State
Connor Thomson, South Carolina
Emile Hudd, Tennessee
Shunsuke Mitsui, Tennessee
All-Freshman Team
Enzo Aguiard, Alabama
Filip Planinsek, Alabama
Will Nolan, Auburn
Nate Bonetto, Florida
Shunsuke Mitsui, Tennessee
Luke Casper, Texas A&M
Giulio Perego, Texas A&M
Player of the Year
Ben Shelton, Florida
Freshman of the Year
Filip Planinsek, Alabama
Coach of the Year
Bryan Shelton, Florida
