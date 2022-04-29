Track & Field Hosts Alumni Muster for Regular Season Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams host the Alumni Muster for their regular season finale Saturday night at 5 p.m. at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

“We have 25 seniors and if you really talked to anyone of them they would say their time here has gone very quickly and the opportunity goes away very quickly,” head coach Pat Henry said. “We try to impress that on our current freshman about how quickly it go. We hate to lose good athletes but that is the challenge as coaches. If we’re losing bad athletes, then we aren’t getting it done. This is a great senior class.”

Senior Night

Twenty-five seniors are scheduled to be recognized at 5 p.m., those Aggies include: Deborah Acquah, Juan Arcila, Catalina Cerda, Emily Chastain, Parker Clay, Mason Corbin, Kim Dow, Carrie Fish, Annie Fuller, Brady Grant, Elizabeth Green, Jean Jenkins, Jaevin Reed, Syaira Richardson, Kaylah Robinson, Tatum Shelton, Spencer Simons, Zhane Smith, Kennedy Smith, Harrison Tillman, Matt Treston, Ricky Waer, Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete, Deshae Wise and Emmanuel Yeboah.

The Field

Ninety-Two Aggies enter the meet along with Oklahoma, Houston, TCU and other regional teams. Notable Alumni entered include Olympians Janeil Bellille, Bryce Deadmon and Lindon Victor, as well as Jessica Beard, Michael Bryan, J.P. Machemehl and Will Williams.

SEC Freshman of the Week

Katelyn Fairchild earned her second career Southeastern Conference Women’s Freshman of the Week honor after finishing as the top freshman and second overall in the javelin at the Michael Johnson Invitational. Fairchild’s toss of 174-9/53.27m registered as the top mark in the nation by a freshman last weekend.

Promotions

How to Follow

Saturday’s competition begins with field events at 12:30 p.m., followed by running events at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at 12thman.com/tracktickets, as well as the E.B. Cushing ticket office beginning at 11:30 a.m. Those unable to attend can follow live results provided by flash results here, or watch the live stream on SEC Network + here.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

Seniors Jaevin Reed and Kennedy Smith

Seniors Mason Corbin, Brady Grant and Ricky Waer

