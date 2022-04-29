Treat of the Day: CSPD Sgt. retires after over two decades
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Sergeant Blaine Krauter who retired after 23.5 years of service at the College Station Police Department.
Sgt. Krauter served College Station as their Traffic Unit Supervisor, Bomb Squad Commander for the 7-county region, Honor Guard, SWAT, and on their first bicycle unit from 2001-2002
Family, friends, and colleagues gathered to recognize Sgt. Krauter for many years of selfless service to the community.
