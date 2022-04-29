Treat of the Day: CSPD Sgt. retires after over two decades

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Sergeant Blaine Krauter who retired after 23.5 years of service at the College Station Police Department.

Sgt. Krauter served College Station as their Traffic Unit Supervisor, Bomb Squad Commander for the 7-county region, Honor Guard, SWAT, and on their first bicycle unit from 2001-2002

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered to recognize Sgt. Krauter for many years of selfless service to the community.

Sergeant Blaine Krauter retired in February with 23.5 years of service - Sgt. Krauter served College Station as our... Posted by College Station Police Department on Friday, April 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.