Weekend Gardener: Register for the Texas Master Gardener Conference

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Registration is open for the Texas Master Gardener Conference. The virtual event is scheduled for May 10-11.

It’s open to the public and you will have access to the information covered for several months as you grow your own gardening skills.

“This year we’re having it virtually so anyone across Texas can join us,” said Jayla Fry with Texas AgriLife Extension. “We are allowing any registered participant to have access to the recordings for up to four months. So you will have access to that until about September. Those are some really cool things that we have to offer this year. We have talks on things like landscaping, on Asian vegetables.”

To register for the conference, click here. More information about the event from organizers:

Our theme this year is ‘Community Connections’. We listened to the tremendous feedback we received after the 2021 conference and found many of you want to have more tools to become even better volunteers within your community. We have a fantastic line-up of speakers ready to share with you many ways to further projects and education within your association. There will also be numerous engaging sessions on varied horticultural topics. We will travel to see the diverse gardens found in other states through virtual tours.

The conference offers continuing education hours for Master Gardeners including three Keynote Presentations, twenty-four Breakout Sessions, five Virtual Tours as well as a Bonus Session on the Volunteer Management System (VMS).

The conference is also time to celebrate the Search for Excellence Awards and the incredible achievements our volunteers are accomplishing in education across the state.

