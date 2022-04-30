Advertisement

Aggies Drop Friday’s Game at Vanderbilt to Set up Rubber Match

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Texas A&M lost to the No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores, 11-1, on Friday evening at Hawkins Field to set up a Saturday rubber match.

Vanderbilt scored two in the opening frame and added runs in six of their next seven frames.

Wyatt Tucker logged career highs for innings pitched and strikeouts out of the bullpen, yielding one run on one hit and two walks while striking out three in 2.0 innings. Xavier Lovett also worked 2.0 innings of relief to close out the game.

Early on, the Aggie pitching staff was doomed by an inability to record the third out. Each of Vanderbilt’s first six runs were scored with two outs, including three solo home runs and two runs scoring on wild pitches.

GAME SUMMARY

B1| With two outs, Spencer Jones and Dominic Keegan hit back-to-back solo home runs. VU 2, A&M 0

B2| Calvin Hewett drew a leadoff walk, Tate Kolwyck singled and Davis Diaz sacrificed both runners in to scoring position. With two outs, Hewett and Kolwyck both scored on wild pitches and Enrique Bradfield hit a solo home run. VU 5, A&M 0

B3| With one out, Keegan rached on an infield single and moved to second on a grounder to first base by XXX Noland. Hewett knocked in Keegan with a single to centerfield. VU 6, A&M 0

B4| With one out, Bradfield drew a walk and Jack Bulger gapped a double to left-center to put two runners in scoring position. Jones plated Bradfield with a grounder to second. VU 7, A&M 0

T6| Troy Claunch drew a four-pitch walk to start the inning and Ryan Targac laced a single through the right side, and a late throw to third put two runners in scoring position. With one out, Jordan Thompson pushed Claunch across with a sacrifice fly. VU 7, A&M 1

B6| Bradfield rattled a triple in the corner down the leftfield line to star the frame and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bulger. VU 8, A&M 1

B7| Hewett was hit by a pitch, moved to second on wild pitch and scored on a Kolwyck double down the rightfield line before an out was recorded. VU 9, A&M 1

B8| Bulger reached on a fielding error at short and was replaced at first by Jones who grounded into a fielder’s choice. Keegan tripled over a diving Brett Minnich in rightfield to knock in Jones and Keegan scored on a groundout to second base by Jonathan Vastine. VU 11, A&M 1

UP NEXT

Texas A&M and Vanderbilt meet in the series rubber match on Saturday with first pitch at Hawkins Field slated for 2:02 pm.

POSTGAME QUOTES

For road games, stream of postgame interviews are available on 12thMan.com.

