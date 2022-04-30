Aggies, Tigers Combine for Seven Homers in Series Opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. – All 12 runs scored by the Texas A&M softball team (27-19, 5-14 SEC) and the No. 25 Missouri Tigers (30-17, 9-9 SEC) on Friday night at Mizzou Softball Stadium were scored via the long ball as the Aggies fell 7-5 in eight innings.

In A&M’s third extra-inning game of the season, reigning Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week Katie Dack went yard for the third-straight game, while Morgan Smith extended her reached base streak to 20 games with her fifth homer of the year.

Rylen Wiggins got in on the long ball action, hitting a three-run dinger to erase A&M’s deficit and tie the game in the sixth, but the Tigers used their fourth home run of the game to take it in extras.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at No. 25 Missouri – L, 7-5 (8 inn.)

Rylen Wiggins: 1-for-3, 3 RBI, HR

Katie Dack: 1-for-2, BB, HR

Morgan Smith: 1-for-3, BB, HR

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at No. 25 Missouri – L, 7-5 (8 inn.)

Makinzy Herzog: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Grace Uribe: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Emiley Kennedy: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at No. 25 Missouri – L, 7-5 (8 inn.)

Missouri jumped on the board in the home half of the third inning with a pair of solo home runs.

Dack lifted a solo shot over the left field wall to cut into the Aggies’ deficit in the top of the fourth, before the Tigers smoked a three-run shot in the bottom of the inning to charge ahead, 5-1.

In the top of the sixth, Smith carried a solo shot over the centerfield wall to bring the Aggies back within three before Wiggins smashed a three-run dinger to knot the score at five-all.

Missouri’s fourth long ball of the game helped the Tigers walk off the Aggies, 7-5, in the bottom of the eighth.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

Overall thoughts on the game…

“It was one heck of a softball game, no question. Both teams played really well, and kids stepped up in the right moments. I’m proud of our ball club. We get down 5-1 and we could have easily given up, but we didn’t. We got some big home runs, and I am just proud of our kids. This kind of game on the road is tough to win and Hattie (Moore) had the game of her life tonight for Missouri.”

On the team’s energy…

“Our kids fought hard. In the dugout, everybody was up and it was a great crowd tonight. I could hear our kids getting after it. If we end up losing that game 5-1, or even by more runs, tomorrow feels different. Tomorrow won’t feel different. Let’s go and get after this. We are going to fight and we knew this matchup would be two teams that are hot right now.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies and the Tigers continue the series tomorrow at 4 p.m. The game is set to air nationally on SEC Network.

