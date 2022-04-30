Brazos property values jump an average of 15% for the year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Property appraisals are in the mail for Brazos County and as numbers roll in statewide, its apparent living is Texas is getting a lot more expensive.

Brazos County saw an average of a 15% increase in property values for the year according to Brazos County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser, Dana Horton. This is steep, but not as bad as some in Texas. In Travis County, property values for some people living in Austin jumped over 50%. In Harris County, property values went up 15-30%.

Horton said the increase here, is due to higher prices and a growing population.

“There’s a lot of things that I think are part of that, the fact that Bryan College Station is located where its located and has all the things that it has, the university, all of the medical, the bio corridor, brings a lot of people to our area and I mean its busy everywhere, all over the state as we’ve heard over the last few weeks but I think for us locally, this is just such a good area for people to try to come to because there’s so much and it’s centrally located,” Horton said.

If residents are unhappy with their new property values, they have the option to protest. In 2021, 18,000 people protested their new values and just over half succeeded in lowering the new rate.

Horton said this process can be done in a few different ways.

“One of the things I’d truly like to encourage is the e-file protest that we have. You can go online through our website go through the online appeals and do everything via electronically,” she said. “If you cannot settle the property informally whether online or by telephone or by coming into the office, then you will take that next step to go to the appraisal review board.”

Homeowners can claim a homestead exemption if the property is their primary residence. Doing so could save them money come next tax season.

“Not only does it lower the value of your school tax, but it also allows for that homestead cap, and a homestead cap is where regardless of what the market value does, you will only pay on 10% higher than the previous year plus any improvements you’ve made to your property,” says Horton.

Lawmakers are giving voters the choice to raise the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 in the May 7 special election.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.