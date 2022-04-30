Advertisement

Bryan baseball completes undefeated district schedule with 5-1 win over Harker Heights

Bryan baseball's 11 seniors line up for Senior Night.
Bryan baseball's 11 seniors line up for Senior Night.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan baseball team beat Harker Heights 5-1 for Senior Night at the Viking Athletic Complex on Friday night.

The Vikings used a 3-run 6th inning to propel them to the regular-season finale win. Tysne Green got the Vikings on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI single that scored Rylan Hill. Hill had an RBI single which scored Chance Crawford in the 5th inning. In the 6th inning, the Vikings scored on an RBI single from Crawford, a stolen base by Kyle Turner on an error, and a sac fly from Hunter Harlin which scored Crawford.

The Vikings honored their 11 seniors for Senior Night before the game: Rolando Gonzalez, Mason Ruiz, Ben Bartosh, Victor Cerda, James Lindsey, Braden Abegglen, Ollie Sims, Hunter Harlin, Eric Perez, Tysne Green, and JP Ramirez.

Bryan finishes the regular season as undefeated District 12-6A champions (14-0) and a 21-2 overall record. Harker Heights falls to 8-6 and 17-11 overall.

