Bryan softball falls to Lake Ridge in bi district round of playoffs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team lost to Mansfield Lake Ridge 5-2 in game 2 of their bi-district playoff series at Viking Athletic Complex Friday evening.

Lake Ridge had 5 runs, 6 hits, 3 Lady Vikings’ errors, and 4 runners left on base. Bryan had 2 runs, 6 hits, 2 Eagles’ errors, and 5 runners left on base.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Kylie Hernandez scored on an error after Ailee Freeman hit a sac fly in the 4th inning. Hernandez had an RBI which scored Alexis Rodriguez in the 6th inning, but that’s all the offense the Lady Vikings had.

Bryan also lost the first game of the 3-game bi-district series. Lake Ridge advances to the area round of the UIL Class 6A Playoffs.

