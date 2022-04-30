Advertisement

College Station grabs final playoff spot with 4-1 win over A&M Consolidated

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars beat A&M Consolidated 4-1 Friday night at Cougar field to clinch the final playoff spot in District 19-5A.

Blake Binderup picked up the win for the Cougars pitching a complete game - striking out 6.

College Station was able to score the first run of the game on a single by Tyler Abdalla that drives in Blake Jones for a 1-0 Cougar lead.

The Tigers will even things up at 1 in the 5th. Nathan Hodge with a sacrifice fly to left that is deep enough to score Joaquin Costa who beats the throw home.

With the game tied at 1 in the 6th, College Station will load the bases and score a trio of unearned runs to grab the 4-1 win and secure the district’s final playoff spot.

