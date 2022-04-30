Dozens help raise funds for those who can’t afford medical therapy at Power of the Purse event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group raised funds Friday night to cover medical therapy for anyone who can’t afford it in the Brazos Valley.

The Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center held its 13th annual Power of the Purse fundraiser at the Ice House on Main.

Dozens gathered for the auction and dinner including children that use the rehabilitation therapy, leaders in the community and families.

“Power of the Purse is BVRC’s annual fundraiser, and it raises funds to cover the cost of medical therapy for members of the Brazos Valley,” Power of the Purse Chair and Board Member, Jamie Lynn Johnson, said.

These funds allow the group to help anyone in the area with any needs.

“We offer speech, physical and occupational therapy to all ages no matter the diagnosis, regardless of their ability to pay and insurance coverage,” she said. “Funds raised tonight go directly back to BVRC all of them.”

Donations can be made to the group anytime by visiting their website, brazostherapy.org. The group holds another fundraiser in the fall where they sell A&M Christmas ornaments.

The event was hosted by KBTX’s Karla Castillo.

