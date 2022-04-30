Free Music Friday: Rachel Cheung

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rachel Cheung joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Friday, April 29th.

She performed a piece by the French composer Ravel.

Cheung is a pianist from Hong Kong who is touring in the United States. She is in College Station courtesy of Friends of Chamber Music.

The pianist won the Audience Award at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Her parents share her love of music, and got her started on the piano at four years old. A professor at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, Eleanor Wong, inspired her to really become a concert pianist.

Cheung is performing at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center on Friday, April 29th at 7 PM. The concert is free and open to the public.

