Graduating Student Body President of Texas A&M reflects on her time in the role

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The school year is coming to a close for the Aggies, but one senior in particular has some big shoes to fill.

Graduating Texas A&M University Senior Natalie Parks joined First News at Four to reflect on her time as Student Body President and to discuss what the future hold for the role and herself.

“The way that I will define my year to a lot of people that ask me is really focusing around the unexpected changes that were proposed in the MGT Consulting report with the Path Forward initiative that the new university administration put forward,” Parks said.

She admitted that there are both positives and negatives to change, but her goal throughout everything was to advocate for the voices of the students.

“I think it was a very unique thing to go through, but overall we fought for the voices of the students with everything that happened pertaining to student organization rights with the Battalion and Fish Camp and Draggieland, we did our best to be at the forefront of the student voice,” she explained.

Parks advised that the next Student Body President--and those who come after him--should really “dive into what the Aggie experience offers” and be sure not to forget about the “importance of building relationships and establishing communication, whether that be with the university administration or faculty or staff or other student leaders.”

She stressed the importance of remaining an approachable person that students will be comfortable coming to when there is a problem.

This is Parks’ final week in College Station. Her future is taking her to Washington, D.C. where she will be working in communications for a congresswoman. She looks forward to meeting some fellow Aggies in D.C.

