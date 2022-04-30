The Lady Tigers Bi-District series continues after a 16-4 victory
Published: Apr. 29, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Class 5A, the A&M Consolidated softball team clinched their must-win contest against Kingwood Park to keep their playoff series alive.
The offensive blow out started early in the bottom of the first with a home run from senior Aiyana Coleman, after that the Lady Panthers could not keep up.
Savannah Coleman and Claire Sisco also delivered home runs for the Tigers tonight, ultimately dominating Kingwood Park 16-4.
The series continues tomorrow with a rubber match in Houston at noon.
