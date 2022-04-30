The Lady Tigers Bi-District series continues after a 16-4 victory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Class 5A, the A&M Consolidated softball team clinched their must-win contest against Kingwood Park to keep their playoff series alive.

The offensive blow out started early in the bottom of the first with a home run from senior Aiyana Coleman, after that the Lady Panthers could not keep up.

Savannah Coleman and Claire Sisco also delivered home runs for the Tigers tonight, ultimately dominating Kingwood Park 16-4.

TEAM WIN tonight by our TIGER Softballers!



4💣💣💣💣 night courtesy of :@coleman_aiyana @claire_sisco @scoleman2006



Tomorrow we travel to Cy Creek HS 9815 Grant Rd, Houston, Tx 77070



12 PM & TIGERS are home team!



Be loud & Maroon OUT! — AMC Softball (@amc_softball) April 30, 2022

The series continues tomorrow with a rubber match in Houston at noon.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.