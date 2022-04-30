McCollum selected by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LAS VEGAS – Zyon McCollum became the 20th Sam Houston Bearkat to be drafted into the NFL on Saturday when he was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team took McCollum in the fifth round of the draft and the 157th overall pick, making him the first Kat to have his name called during the draft since PJ Hall was selected 57th overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

McCollum finished up a stellar career for the Bearkats in 2021, but then shot up draft boards in recent weeks with his physical exploits at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and Sam Houston’s pro day in Huntsville.

Officially measured in at 6-2 and 199 pounds, McCollum put up a 4.33 40-yard dash and a 39.5-inch vertical leap at the NFL Combine, both of which ranked as one of the best of all defensive backs invited to Indianapolis.

McCollum was a 4-time all-conference selection for the Bearkats and was a starter at cornerback since his freshman season in 2017. He earned all-America honors three times and finished his career with 13 interceptions, just one pick short of the SHSU school record.

