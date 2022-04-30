Advertisement

New York Times bestselling children’s book author coming to Ringer library

By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three special guests will be at Ringer Library in College Station this weekend for an event called Open a Book, Open a World.

One of the guests, New York Times best-selling children’s book author Kwame Alexander joined First News at Four to share more about the joy of reading.

Alexander described what he loves about his job saying, “I get to help kids imagine a better world through the pages of a book, through the words that can help them develop an imagination that is ultimately going to help them create a better world,”

The event will also feature Van G. Garrett, an author of a picture book about sneakers called Kicks, and award-winning author Susan Fletcher. They’ll be interviewed by Alexander who will also read from his book Acoustic Rooster and His Barnyard Band. Alexander will keep things interesting with some audience participation.

Open a Book, Open a World is happening on Sunday, May 1 at 2 PM at Ringer library in College Station.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were asking for the public’s assistance in finding the missing 14-year-olds.
Missing teens from Bryan found safe, family confirms to KBTX
Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries...
Charter bus flips in Waller County, 21 people on board
College Station ISD Administrative Offices
KBTX INVESTIGATES: Accounting error leaves several College Station ISD employees owing IRS
Mario Gayton, 14
Bryan police searching for another teen, missing since Tuesday
Police say similar break-ins have been reported in the Houston area.
Police investigating vehicle burglaries at local country clubs

Latest News

Natalie Parks TAMU Student Body President
Graduating Student Body President of Texas A&M reflects on her time in the role
Rachel Cheung
Free Music Friday: Rachel Cheung
The Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center held its 13th annual Power of the Purse fundraiser at...
Dozens help raise funds for those who can’t afford medical therapy at Power of the Purse event
Brazos County saw an average of a 15% increase in property values for the year according to...
Brazos property values jump an average of 15% for the year