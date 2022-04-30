New York Times bestselling children’s book author coming to Ringer library

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three special guests will be at Ringer Library in College Station this weekend for an event called Open a Book, Open a World.

One of the guests, New York Times best-selling children’s book author Kwame Alexander joined First News at Four to share more about the joy of reading.

Alexander described what he loves about his job saying, “I get to help kids imagine a better world through the pages of a book, through the words that can help them develop an imagination that is ultimately going to help them create a better world,”

The event will also feature Van G. Garrett, an author of a picture book about sneakers called Kicks, and award-winning author Susan Fletcher. They’ll be interviewed by Alexander who will also read from his book Acoustic Rooster and His Barnyard Band. Alexander will keep things interesting with some audience participation.

Open a Book, Open a World is happening on Sunday, May 1 at 2 PM at Ringer library in College Station.

