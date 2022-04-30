Pittsburgh Steelers Select Texas A&M’s Leal in the Third Round of the 2022 NFL Draft

One of the country’s most disruptive and versatile defensive linemen, Texas A&M junior DeMarvin Leal was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick of the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

“DeMarvin can create matchup problems along the line,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He is big enough and strong enough to hold down the interior, but also has enough speed to be an edge rusher. He has the combination of speed and strength to set the edge defensively. He tied for the team lead in sacks last year and had a terrific career here at Texas A&M. I think he will have a long NFL career.”

A three-year starter for the Aggies, Leal finished his collegiate career with 12.0 quarterback sacks and 24.0 total tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He also batted down five opponent aerials and forced two fumbles. He contributed 127 tackles while seeing action in 34 games, including starts in his final 29 games.

In 2021, Leal helped the A&M defense limit opponents to 15.9 points per game (No. 3 nationally) and tie for eighth nationally in quarterback sacks at 3.25 per game (39 for 272 yards in 12 games). The San Antonio, Texas native doubled his career total for tackles-for-loss after making 12.5 stops behind the line and posted a career-best 8.5 sacks. Leal was a Hendricks Award finalist and a member of 2021 All-America teams from the AP, FWAA, The Athletic, CBS Sports and Walter Camp. At the team’s end of the year banquet, Leal claimed defensive MVP honors and the Community Service award.

As a sophomore, Leal led the defense in hurries and ranked fifth in tackles after starting every game for the Orange Bowl Champions. Against then-No. 4 Florida, Leal recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter that set up A&M’s game-winning drive. Against eventual National Champion Alabama, Leal reeled in an interception that he returned 43 yards.

