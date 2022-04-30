Texas A&M’s Clemons and Spiller Picked in 2022 NFL Draft Fourth Round

Texas A&M senior defensive lineman Micheal Clemons was picked by the New York Jets with the 117th overall selection, 12th draftee of the fourth round, of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. Junior running back Isaiah Spiller was selected six picks later by the Los Angeles Chargers, the 18th choice of the fourth round.

“Micheal loves ball. He was a team leader and captain for our team,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He gives great effort and really finished strong for us.”

Clemons made 23 starts for the Aggies as he appeared in 39 games and totaled 93 tackles. The disruptive edge defender made 12.5 sacks and 21.0 tackles-for-loss. In the 2021 victory against No. 12 Auburn, Clemons picked up an early fourth quarter Bo Nix fumble and returned it 35 yards for the final touchdown of the game. In his final collegiate game, Clemons posted a career-high 3.5 sacks for a loss of 22 yards.

“Isaiah played extremely well for us here at Texas A&M,” Fisher said. “He averaged right at 1,000 yards for his three seasons. He was reliable and dependable. He is an every-down back. Isaiah is tough enough to run inside and has enough speed to break long runs. He has excellent hands and runs good routes in the passing game. He is not afraid to pick up blitzing defenders in pass protection.”

Spiller completed his collegiate career with 2,966 rushing yards, which was the seventh-most in school history, and contributed 25 rushing touchdowns. He had 16 100-yard rushing games in 34 career games, the most by an Aggie since Greg Hill from 1991-93. The Spring, Texas native garnered 2021 All-SEC Second Team honors from the league’s coaches and the Associated Press after rushing for a team-best 1,011 yards with six touchdowns and grabbing 25 catches for 189 yards.

As a sophomore, Spiller was a part of the Coaches’ All-SEC First Team and AP Second Team. Spiller finished third in the SEC averaging 103.6 yards per game and 1,036 total yards on 188 carries, helping A&M boast the No. 2 rushing offense in the conference. He tallied six 100-yard games en route to being named a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and Doak Walker Award.