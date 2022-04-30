Advertisement

‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer

An inmate and a correctional officer have gone missing in Alabama. (Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery, Kelsey Duncan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala.(WAFF/Gray News) - Authorities in Alabama are investigating a situation where an employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and an inmate at the detention center are missing.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White has gone missing since taking inmate Casey White, 38, to a mental health evaluation.

However, there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation, reported WAFF.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle that the two left in was later found at a local shopping center, but Vicki White and Casey White were not located.

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are missing.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said the two are not related, and Casey White is facing capital murder charges.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the FBI is assisting with the search, as are other state and local authorities.

“I am extremely, extremely concerned that he is not in custody,” Connolly said. “This is a very dangerous situation.”

Singleton said Vicki White was armed with a handgun when she was transporting Casey White.

In October 2020, Casey White appeared in court, asking to be held at the Lauderdale County Jail. According to authorities, he was plotting his escape.

Those with further information have been urged to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-5757.

