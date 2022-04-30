Advertisement

Weekend could bring a a few strong storms to the Northern Brazos Valley

Overall severe weather concern is low, but not zero
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 1 out of 5 risk...
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe weather Saturday(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A weak cold front will put the breaks on in Central Texas, north of the Brazos Valley Saturday. While not quite in the area, a weak wind shift will near enough that a few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms may develop and drift south. Overall risk of severe weather is low, but not completely zero.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Storm Prediction Center has opted to include most of the Brazos Valley as a low, 1 out of 5 risk for the possibility of a strong or severe storm late Saturday. By definition, any storm that manages to develop should be “limited in coverage, duration, and intensity.”

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 1 out of 5 risk...
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe weather Saturday(KBTX)

IMPACTS & CONCERNS

While likely the exception rather than the rule, should a storm become strong or severe the main impacts would be:

  • Strong wind gusts in excess of 40-50mph. Brief severe storms could produce gusts to 60mph
  • Small hail between the size of a pea and a quarter
  • Occasional, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning
  • Heavy rainfall producing a quick 0.5″+ under the strongest activity
While the chance is low, a storm or two could produce strong wind gusts and pocket change size...
While the chance is low, a storm or two could produce strong wind gusts and pocket change size hail(KBTX)

TIMING

There will be two opportunities for isolated rain and thunderstorms to develop across the (mainly) Northern Brazos Valley Saturday:

1) 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. - NORTHERN BRAZOS VALLEY: On the wind shift of the nearby cold front, isolated rain and a few thunderstorms could develop over Milam, Robertson, or Leon Counties during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Storm coverage and ability should wane an hour or so after sunset

2) 9 p.m. - Pre-Sunrise Sunday - NORTHEASTERN BRAZOS VALLEY: This is the more likely chance for activity. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible along the cold front in East Texas. As that activity slowly starts to fizzle, a few rumbles of thunder and scattered rain are possible across parts of Houston, Trinity, Eastern Madison, and Eastern Walker Counties. While not totally impossible for a stronger or severe storm to be associated with this, any activity here would likely bring rain, rumbles, and the occasional gusty wind. Rainfall totals up to 0.75″+ are not ruled out in Houston or Trinity Counties.

Highest potential for isolated storms to develop or drift in Saturday falls across the Northern...
Highest potential for isolated storms to develop or drift in Saturday falls across the Northern Brazos Valley(KBTX)

All-in-all, other than a few light showers, most of the Brazos Valley is anticipated to remain dry, warm, and breezy Saturday and Sunday. Still, a good idea to keep your KBTX PinPoint Weather App on and close by, especially for any evening plans outdoors.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were asking for the public’s assistance in finding the missing 14-year-olds.
Missing teens from Bryan found safe, family confirms to KBTX
Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries...
Charter bus flips in Waller County, 21 people on board
College Station ISD Administrative Offices
KBTX INVESTIGATES: Accounting error leaves several College Station ISD employees owing IRS
Mario Gayton, 14
Bryan police searching for another teen, missing since Tuesday
Police say similar break-ins have been reported in the Houston area.
Police investigating vehicle burglaries at local country clubs

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather Update 4/29
Friday Morning Weather Update 4/29
Improvements to the Drought Monitor have been found with this week's update following Monday's...
Drought Monitor Update: Some improvements following Monday’s rain
Thursday Morning Weather Update 4/28
Thursday Morning Weather Update 4/28
JORDAN VS RUDDER