Weekend could bring a a few strong storms to the Northern Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A weak cold front will put the breaks on in Central Texas, north of the Brazos Valley Saturday. While not quite in the area, a weak wind shift will near enough that a few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms may develop and drift south. Overall risk of severe weather is low, but not completely zero.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Storm Prediction Center has opted to include most of the Brazos Valley as a low, 1 out of 5 risk for the possibility of a strong or severe storm late Saturday. By definition, any storm that manages to develop should be “limited in coverage, duration, and intensity.”

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe weather Saturday (KBTX)

More recent model guidance indicates isolated/widely spaced thunderstorms are possible along the [cold front] from the Arklatex southwestward to the Rio Grande, especially towards early evening. There remains considerable uncertainty regarding storm coverage/placement to the southwest of northeast TX. Nonetheless, isolated large hail/wind will be the potential risks with any sustained/vigorous storms.

IMPACTS & CONCERNS

While likely the exception rather than the rule, should a storm become strong or severe the main impacts would be:

Strong wind gusts in excess of 40-50mph. Brief severe storms could produce gusts to 60mph

Small hail between the size of a pea and a quarter

Occasional, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning

Heavy rainfall producing a quick 0.5″+ under the strongest activity

While the chance is low, a storm or two could produce strong wind gusts and pocket change size hail (KBTX)

TIMING

There will be two opportunities for isolated rain and thunderstorms to develop across the (mainly) Northern Brazos Valley Saturday:

1) 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. - NORTHERN BRAZOS VALLEY: On the wind shift of the nearby cold front, isolated rain and a few thunderstorms could develop over Milam, Robertson, or Leon Counties during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Storm coverage and ability should wane an hour or so after sunset

2) 9 p.m. - Pre-Sunrise Sunday - NORTHEASTERN BRAZOS VALLEY: This is the more likely chance for activity. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible along the cold front in East Texas. As that activity slowly starts to fizzle, a few rumbles of thunder and scattered rain are possible across parts of Houston, Trinity, Eastern Madison, and Eastern Walker Counties. While not totally impossible for a stronger or severe storm to be associated with this, any activity here would likely bring rain, rumbles, and the occasional gusty wind. Rainfall totals up to 0.75″+ are not ruled out in Houston or Trinity Counties.

Highest potential for isolated storms to develop or drift in Saturday falls across the Northern Brazos Valley (KBTX)

All-in-all, other than a few light showers, most of the Brazos Valley is anticipated to remain dry, warm, and breezy Saturday and Sunday. Still, a good idea to keep your KBTX PinPoint Weather App on and close by, especially for any evening plans outdoors.

