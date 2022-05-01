2022 NFL Aggie Draft Recap

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 2022 NFL draft is in the books after 262 players’ professional dreams became reality and amongst those players were several aggies.

With the 15th overall pick, the Houston Texans selected offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

The Humble native started in 35 games for the Ag’s and was a 2-time consensus All-American in 2020 and 2021.

“I’m here. I am ready to go. Whatever that takes, whatever we need to do to do that, I am willing and ready,” proclaimed Green.

During Green’s junior season, he played every position on the offensive line except center.

“He is one of those guys who is a team first guy. He is a phenomenal player. Can play guard, can play tackle, can block you and move you, very physical, very athletic. Has all the tools. I think he is going to be a great Pro,” said Texas A&M head coach, Jimbo Fisher to KEYE-TV. “Can’t be enough good things happening to Kenyon Green. He is a great player but a better human being.”

On day 2 round 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up defensive lineman DeMarvin leal.

The Associated Press named Leal a first team All-American in 2021 after racking up 58 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 2 pass break ups.

“Really versatile, loose upper body, plays multiple positions across the line. Really think he has an opportunity to be a good player for us,” said Steelers Defensive Coordinator, Teryl Austin. “The fact that he was sitting there really surprised all of us and so I think it was a no-brainer for us to choose him.”

Drafted in round 4, pick 117 overall defensive lineman Michael Clemons was selected by the New York Jets.

In four seasons on the field, Clemons started in 23 games, recorded 90 tackles and 12.5 sacks. His super senior season was his most impressive with 32 tackles, including 11 for a loss and 7 sacks.

“I am extremely grateful. I am really excited to get up there and to contribute to the organization,” said Clemons

Also in round 4, the Los Angeles Chargers pick up running back Isaiah Spiller. He was the ninth running back selected in the draft.

Spiller was the Aggies leading rusher the last three seasons and is number seven on A&M’s all-time rushing list with 2,9932 yards. Spiller averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

“I was surprised, I was waiting for a minute. Just grateful that the Chargers decided to choose me,” exclaimed Spiller. “I am ready to get to work and give it my all everyday.”

Spiller had 16 100-yard games, the most of any Aggie since Greg Hill in 1991-93.

“He is a very complete runner. I think playing in Jimbo Fisher’s offense, that offense really requires a lot of you. It’s a very easy transition to the pro game,” said Chargers’ Head Coach Brandon Staley. “He started since his freshman year in the number one league in the country. He is a three-time all SEC player and I think he can really see.”

Several Aggies went undrafted but will still get their shot in the NFL signing as free agents. Shortly after the draft concluded, tight end Jalen Wydermyer signed with the Buffalo Bills. Another Aggie heads to Pittsburgh as Tyree Johnson signs with the black and gold. A&M defensive tackle Jayden Peevy signed with the Tennessee Titans. Linebacker Aaron Hansford signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Safety Leon O’neal signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Kicker Seth Small was invited to the Colts mini camp.

