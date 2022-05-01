Advertisement

Aggies Unable to Overcome Tigers in Series Finale

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Texas A&M softball team (27-21, 5-16 SEC) was unable to overcome an eight-run third inning by the No. 25 Missouri Tigers (32-17, 11-9 SEC), dropping the series finale, 11-6, at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Sunday.

For the 22nd-straight game, Morgan Smith made her way on base with the Aggies’ first hit of the game in the opening frame, while Haley Lee hit her team-leading 12th home run of the season.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

  • Haley Lee: 1-for-1, 2 R, RBI, HR, 3 BB
  • Makinzy Herzog: 2-for-3, RBI, BB
  • Morgan Smith: 2-for-4, RBI
  • Koko Wooley: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 3B

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

  • Makinzy Herzog: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
  • Emiley Kennedy: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
  • Grace Uribe: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

  • A fielder’s choice with bases loaded allowed Haley Lee to charge across home plate before an RBI single from Makinzy Herzog pushed A&M ahead, 2-0, in the opening frame.
  • The Aggies turned their second double play of the game in the top of the second, but the Tigers scratched a run across on a wild pitch to cut into their deficit.
  • A lead-off long ball by Lee in the third helped the Maroon & White regain a two-run advantage.
  • Missouri blew things open with eight runs on in the home half of the inning to sit in front, 9-3.
  • Koko Wooley’s fifth triple of the season drove in a pair in the fourth, while an RBI single from Smith brought A&M within three.
  • The Tigers charged ahead 11-6 lead in the fourth, while holding the Aggies scoreless in the final three frames to sweep the series.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M will play its final non-conference opponent when it takes a trip to face Houston on Wednesday in a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. at Cougar Softball Stadium.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

