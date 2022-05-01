‘Dancing For the Health of It’ returns after two years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some local community leaders put their dancing shoes on Saturday for Health for All. After two years, the organization hosted its annual ‘Dancing for the Health of It’ event. The event was 80′s themed and is the organization’s version of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The organization is a non-profit free health care clinic that serves Brazos Valley residents who don’t have health insurance and don’t qualify for government programs like Medicaid. Saturday’s events raised funds for the clinic’s over 4,000 yearly patient visits.

”It helps pay for prescription medications, for insulin, for lab tests or X-rays, it helps pay for the actual stethoscopes or the lights that they use in the rooms,” the organization’s executive director Liz Dickey said. “It is literally from A to Z. “

Saturday’s event was 80′s themed and featured KBTX’s own Fallon Appleton. Dickey said next year’s event will be 70′s themed and will be held on April 1, 2023.

For more information on Health for All, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.