Advertisement

‘Dancing For the Health of It’ returns after two years

The funds raised go towards helping those in the Brazos Valley who don't have health insurance...
The funds raised go towards helping those in the Brazos Valley who don't have health insurance and don’t qualify for government programs like Medicaid.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some local community leaders put their dancing shoes on Saturday for Health for All. After two years, the organization hosted its annual ‘Dancing for the Health of It’ event. The event was 80′s themed and is the organization’s version of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The organization is a non-profit free health care clinic that serves Brazos Valley residents who don’t have health insurance and don’t qualify for government programs like Medicaid. Saturday’s events raised funds for the clinic’s over 4,000 yearly patient visits.

”It helps pay for prescription medications, for insulin, for lab tests or X-rays, it helps pay for the actual stethoscopes or the lights that they use in the rooms,” the organization’s executive director Liz Dickey said. “It is literally from A to Z. “

Saturday’s event was 80′s themed and featured KBTX’s own Fallon Appleton. Dickey said next year’s event will be 70′s themed and will be held on April 1, 2023.

For more information on Health for All, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station ISD Administrative Offices
KBTX INVESTIGATES: Accounting error leaves several College Station ISD employees owing IRS
A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at a...
Teen arrested after mother noticed son had gun at Texas school drop-off
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 1 out of 5 risk...
Weekend could bring a a few strong storms to the Northern Brazos Valley
Police were asking for the public’s assistance in finding the missing 14-year-olds.
Missing teens from Bryan found safe, family confirms to KBTX
Many new businesses in Bryan and College Station set to open in 2022.
Pandemic hasn’t stopped new businesses from coming to Bryan-College Station

Latest News

The organization hopes to giveaway 37 cars this year to client families.
OnRamp celebrates 100 clients served
Saturday Evening Weather Update 4/30
Saturday Evening Weather Update 4/30
The Wheelock School House is the oldest building in Robertson County that’s in continuous use.
Former Robertson County school becomes Texas historical landmark
Shots were fired at College Station apartment pool area.
Two people shot at College Station apartment complex