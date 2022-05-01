Advertisement

Former Robertson County school becomes Texas historical landmark

The Wheelock School House is the oldest building in Robertson County that’s in continuous use.
The Wheelock School House is the oldest building in Robertson County that’s in continuous use.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WHEELOCK, Texas (KBTX) - The Wheelock School House was built in 1908 and was once the largest school in Robertson County. At its peak, it housed 200 students. The school closed in the late 1940′s but now hosts several events.

“It’s housed all kinds of family reunions, parties, political events, social gatherings, weddings, wedding receptions, Thanksgiving and Christmas events,” Kathy Hedrick said. “We have a big Christmas party every year.”

Hedrick, who’s the vice president of the Friends of the Wheelock School House board, said the school is the oldest building in Robertson County that’s in continuous use.

The school was officially named a Texas Historical Landmark Saturday. Hedrick said the board was proud to see the school receive the honor, especially since it’s been in the works since 2019.

Hedrick said the board has worked hard over the years to preserve the school.

”We’ve had a lot of foundation work done,” Hedrick said. “All 52 windows in the building have been historically preserved. We have a new roof. All the bottom floor has been rewired.”

Hedrick said the board’s next project is to work on the outside of the building.

