Large hail reported in Leon, Madison County Saturday night

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Large hail was reported in parts of the Northeastern Brazos Valley Saturday night as multiple severe thunderstorms crawled southeast.

Initial reports of dime size hail in Flynn (Leon County) quickly turned grew to quarter and half dollar size hail in Leona by 7pm. By 7:30pm, golf ball size hail up to 1.75″ in diameter were left behind in parts of Southern Leon County.

Leon County storm quickly turned into a large hail maker. 1.75" / Golf ball size hail just after 7pm



📍Leona

📸 Steve Huebner@NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/IZllC2eo6f — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 1, 2022

New storm development moving through Madison County at 10 to 20mph shifted the evening’s large hail threat near and into the city of Madisonville. Quarter, ping pong ball, and golf ball size hail were reported on the north side of the city.

Ping Pong ball size hail Saturday night with the 1st severe storm to reach Madison County



📍Madisonville

📸Michelle Ward pic.twitter.com/ZqOVSOjL9u — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 1, 2022

As these thunderstorms loomed 50 to 55 thousand feet into the Saturday evening sky, many across the Brazos Valley were able to see the incredible storm structure on the horizon.

Looks like I can see the storm in Madison County from Downtown Bryan! @KBTXShel @KBTXMia Hopefully this isn’t heading to BCS pic.twitter.com/39HwEl3ORn — Rob Williams (@robmeister30) May 1, 2022

You can see a pretty decent light show from cstat @KBTXShel @KBTXMax @KBTXMia pic.twitter.com/MAoa8AZHym — Suzanne Chambers Van Trieste (@skchambers95) May 1, 2022

