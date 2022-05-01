Advertisement

Large hail reported in Leon, Madison County Saturday night

Quarter to golf ball size hail fell from slow moving severe thunderstorms
Large hail occurred in Leon and Houston Counties Saturday evening.
Large hail occurred in Leon and Houston Counties Saturday evening.(Tammy Brown)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Large hail was reported in parts of the Northeastern Brazos Valley Saturday night as multiple severe thunderstorms crawled southeast.

Initial reports of dime size hail in Flynn (Leon County) quickly turned grew to quarter and half dollar size hail in Leona by 7pm. By 7:30pm, golf ball size hail up to 1.75″ in diameter were left behind in parts of Southern Leon County.

New storm development moving through Madison County at 10 to 20mph shifted the evening’s large hail threat near and into the city of Madisonville. Quarter, ping pong ball, and golf ball size hail were reported on the north side of the city.

As these thunderstorms loomed 50 to 55 thousand feet into the Saturday evening sky, many across the Brazos Valley were able to see the incredible storm structure on the horizon.

Have pictures of Saturday night’s hail or damage to report? Submit them here.

