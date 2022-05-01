Advertisement

OnRamp celebrates 100 clients served

The organization hopes to giveaway 37 cars this year to client families.
The organization hopes to giveaway 37 cars this year to client families.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In almost five years of its founding, OnRamp has served 100 client families and individuals in the Brazos Valley. It’s a milestone the organization’s founder Blake Jennings didn’t see coming this soon.

”When we started, I didn’t think we’d ever grow to this,” Jennings said. “A hundred cars is a lot of cars, so I’m shocked that we got here in four and a half years and really delighted that we’ve been able to serve so many families in need here in the BCS area.”

OnRamp works with local organizations, charities and religious organizations to identify community members who desire to be self-sufficient but lack reliable transportation. Kyle Gammenthaler is a part of the OnRamp board and said it’s rewarding to bless families with cars.

”The opportunities for these families to not have to have that worry on their plate and to be able to be sufficient in their daily life is really powerful,” Gammenthaler said.

The organization is already prepared to help more families and individuals. Jennings said they have the next four cars ready to be given away.

”This year, we’re hoping to bless 37 more client families with reliable vehicles, but the ultimate goal is to grow to doing one a week so 52 a year,” Jennings said.

Jennings said he also hopes to spread the organization to more cities around the state and country.

