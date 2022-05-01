Advertisement

Two people shot at College Station apartment complex

Shots were fired at College Station apartment pool area.
Shots were fired at College Station apartment pool area.
By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Police are investigating a shooting at a College Station student apartment complex Saturday night.

Residents of the complex in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane said gunfire rang out by the pool area at around 8:15 p.m.

College Station police said two victims had minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Officers are asking witnesses of the shooting to please contact them.

