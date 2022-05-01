Two people shot at College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Police are investigating a shooting at a College Station student apartment complex Saturday night.

Residents of the complex in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane said gunfire rang out by the pool area at around 8:15 p.m.

College Station police said two victims had minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Officers are asking witnesses of the shooting to please contact them.

