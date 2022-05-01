Texas A&M Dominates Alumni Muster, Distin Sets World-Leading Mark

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams dominated the Alumni Muster, winning 15 events including Lamara Distin clearing a world-leading high jump height of 6-5.5/1.97m, Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Distin’s successful jump broke her previous school record and Jamaican national record. The sophomore became the fourth-best collegian all-time and now owns two of the top 10 performances all-time. Senior Deborah Acquah won the women’s long jump with a meet record mark of 21-6.25/6.56m (1.2w).

Moitalel Mpoke highlighted the night on the track winning the men’s 400m hurdles with an NCAA-leading time of 48.99. The time registers as the fifth time in his career to run sub-49 seconds. Prior to the men’s race, senior Deshae Wise won the women’s 400m hurdles at 57.02.

Sophomore Brandon Miller won the men’s 800m at 1:46.43, the fourth-fastest time in the nation this season.

Texas A&M swept the 3000m steeplechase and javelin competitions. Senior Julia Black won the women’s 3000m steeplechase at 10:33.91, while sophomore Teddy Radtke finished first in the men’s race with a 15-second personal best time of 9:05.52. Freshman Katelyn Fairchild won the women’s javelin competition at 174-8/53.25m, while junior Nick Mirabelli took the men’s javelin at 211-1/64.38m.

Other winners include senior Kaylah Robinson in the women’s 100m hurdles at a time of 12.93 (w/-0.6), junior Gavin Hoffpauir in the men’s 1500m at 3:45.01 and senior Syaira Richardson in the women’s 400m at 52.97.

The Aggies women’s 4x100m team of Robinson, Wise, sophomore Laila Owens and junior Jania Martin won at 43.57, while the Aggie quartet of Owens, Martin, junior Tierra Robinson-Jones and sophomore Charokee Young won the women’s 4x400m at 3:25.92. Young clocked the group’s fastest 400m split at 49.74, while the foursome registered the fifth fastest time in Aggie history.

Junior Connor Gregston won the men’s pole vault white section at a personal best height of 16-10.75/5.15m.