Texas A&M’s Rally Falls Short on Saturday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Texas A&M softball team (27-20, 5-15 SEC) was unable to overcome No. 25 Missouri (31-17, 10-9 SEC) on Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium, falling 7-2.

Senior Morgan Smith accounted for four of A&M’s seven hits in the game, extending her reached base streak to 21-straight contests.

Reigning Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week Katie Dack left the yard for the fourth-straight game, becoming the first Aggie to hit a bomb in four-straight since Mel Dumezich did so in 2012.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at No. 25 Missouri – L, 7-2

  • Morgan Smith: 4-for-4, RBI
  • Katie Dack: 1-for-2, 2 BB, HR

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at No. 25 Missouri – L, 7-2

  • Emiley Kennedy: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
  • Grace Uribe: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
  • Makinzy Herzog: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at No. 25 Missouri – L, 7-2

  • Missouri scratched a run across in the opening frame with a sac fly to right field.
  • The Tigers extended their lead in the third with a three-run blast to centerfield and a single to left field to make it 5-0 for the home team.
  • Relief pitcher Grace Uribe and the Aggies sat the Tigers down in order for the first time in the fourth.
  • A two-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth carried Missouri to a 7-0 advantage, before Dack left the yard in the sixth to get the Maroon & White on the board.
  • Makinzy Herzog stepped into the circle in the home half of the sixth, striking out the side.
  • Senior Haley Lee knocked her team-high 12th double of the season with one out in the seventh, while Smith’s career-high fourth hit of the day drove her home to bring the Aggies within five, but the Tigers held on for the 7-2 win.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

On Morgan Smith’s performance at the plate…

“Missouri was up by five runs, there is two outs and Morgan (Smith) is at the plate and a meeting is called in the circle to talk about what needs to be thrown to get her out. To have to call a timeout and talk about Morgan tells you about what she’s been doing to them offensively. I thought she was phenomenal today, and she’s been so good all year long and consistent for us.”

On Katie Dack’s performance at the dish…

“I’m really happy for her. Katie (Dack) is becoming such a smart hitter and understanding what pitchers are going to throw and what she can hit well. Defensively, she did a nice job for us in left field today. I love the kid because she is so excited to play, and she loves playing the game.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies and the Tigers wrap up the three-game series tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

