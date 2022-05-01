Will storms from West Texas survive after reaching I-35? Here’s what the Brazos Valley is monitoring tonight

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday evening brought parts of the Brazos Valley quarter, golfball, and baseball size hail producing severe thunderstorms. Sunday only managed a few rumbles and one quarter size hail report in the Conroe area during the afternoon hours. Now, the attention turns to the west as stormy weather will attempt to survive the journey over I-35 in the pre-sunrise hours of Monday.

SEVERE STORMS IN WEST TEXAS

As of Sunday evening, numerous severe thunderstorms were ongoing from north of Amarillo to the I-10 corridor, west of Fort Stockton. Wind gusts over 70mph, hail to the size of an egg or baseball, and a few tornado concerns had the National Weather Service issuing warnings at times.

These storms are expected to cluster together by early evening hours as they run out of West Texas toward the Hill County and southwestern portions of Texas. This is the activity that will be monitored for the Brazos Valley.

LOW, BUT NOT ZERO, CHANCE FOR RAIN OR THUNDERSTORMS AFTER 3AM

Most forecast data throughout Sunday has weakened these clusters of storms before or by the time they cross I-35. A more stable air mass on this side of the state should essentially run the storms into a wall that weakens and eventually fizzles this activity in the early hours of Monday morning.

Worth keeping tabs on the severe weather ongoing this evening in far West Texas (tornado concerns, 70mph wind, egg-baseball size hail).



Latest data through afternoon fizzle storm clusters before they can reach 35 near the Brazos Valley.



Cautious optimism... pic.twitter.com/vCpMjFoMM1 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 1, 2022

To that point, the Storm Prediction Center has opted to keep the risk of severe storms at a 2 out of 5 from Dallas to Waco to north of Austin, stretching east toward I-45 north of the Brazos Valley (shown in yellow below).

The Storm Prediction Center holds the risk for severe weather through the I-35 corridor into early Monday morning (KBTX)

IMPACTS (IF ANY...)

Should these clusters of storms manage to survive east of the interstate, the concern for any isolated severe weather would be (in the following order):

Strong wind gusts in excess of 40mph

Hail to the size of a quarter, if not slightly larger

a brief tornado

localized heavy rain

noisy thunder, flashy lightning

Any severe weather concern that may materialize in this scenario would be more likely across the western or northwestern reaches of the Brazos Valley after 3 a.m. Monday.

While the overall concern is low, it will be something we continue to monitor in the PinPoint Weather Center. It is a good night to have your cell phone charging nearby with the KBTX PinPoint Weather App notifications on, in the off chance a warning is issued for your neighborhood.

