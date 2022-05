2022 Brazos Valley high school baseball playoff pairings and results

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Class 6A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Bryan vs Waxahachie

Game 1: Friday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. - Bryan Athletic Complex

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. - Historic Richards Park in Waxahachie

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Class 5A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

College Station vs Porter

Game 1: Friday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. - Cougar Field at CSHS

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at 12:00 p.m. - PHS Field at Porter High School

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Brenham vs Montgomery

Game 1: Friday, May 6 at 4:30 p.m. - Mumford

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at 4:00 p.m. - Waller

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m. - Waller (if necessary)

Huntsville vs Hallsville

Game 1: Friday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. - Huntsville

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. - Hallsville

Game 3: Monday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. - Lufkin (if necessary)

Class 4A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Madisonville vs Lufkin Hudson

Game 1: Friday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. - Hudson

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at 12:00 p.m. - Madisonville

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Navasota vs TBA

Class 3A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Franklin vs Rogers

Game 1: Friday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. - Mumford

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at 4:00 p.m. - Mumford

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Anderson-Shiro vs Van Vleck - TBA

Caldwell vs TBA

Cameron Yoe vs Elkhart

Game 1: Friday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. - Yards of Cameron

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. - Elkhart HS

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 (if necessary)

Class 2A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Centerville vs Cushing

Game 1: Thursday, May 5 at 6:00 p.m. - Jacksonville

Game 2: Friday, May 6 at 5:00 p.m. - Jacksonville

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Mumford vs Deweyville

Game 1: Friday, May 6 at 6:00 p.m. - Splendora High School

Game 2: follows game 1

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at 1:00 p.m. - Splendora High School (if necessary)

Normangee vs Alto

Game 1: Friday, May 6 at 4:00 p.m. - Madisonville

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 at 1:00 p.m. - Lufkin

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 (if necessary)

Lovelady vs Groveton

Game 1: Friday, May 6 at 5:00 p.m. - Elkhart

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at 6:00 p.m. - Trinity HS

Iola vs TBA

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.