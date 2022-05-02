Advertisement

Blood centers team up to aid blood supplies for Ukraine

Blood donation
Blood donation(MGN)
By Hope Merritt
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Gulf Cost Regional Blood Center is teaming up with Blood Centers of America for a nationwide campaign to provide blood collection and transfusion supplies to people in Ukraine.

Back in March, a warehouse on the outskirts of Kyiv was hit by an artillery strike by Russian aggressors. This was followed by a powerful explosion, which led to the building left completely destroyed. The warehouse contained supplies for blood collections.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left many blood centers destroyed as well.

To help replenish blood supplies in Ukraine, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is donating five dollars to the Blood Centers of America for every successful blood donation made starting on May 2 until May 4.

Donors can also participate by donating their donor reward points towards the Ukrainian support initiative through the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center’s Donor Rewards Store. This is available from May 2 until May 6.

To look for locations to donate blood in our area, click here.

